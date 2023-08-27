Rugby World Cup: Fiji defeat England's worst and heads should roll

Daniel Schofield is the deputy rugby correspondent for The Daily Telegraph.

OPINION: As England slumped to their first ever loss against Fiji, which ranks as their worst ever defeat, plenty of senior figures within the Rugby Football Union should have started preparing their resignation letters.

The Rugby World Cup offers an opportunity of redemption but not even the man outside Twickenham station who bangs on about the impending apocalypse seriously believes that is a possibility.

You wish you could categorically state this was rock bottom for a team that, lest we forget, played in the last World Cup final, but given their current trajectory is a nose dive you could not be sure of that. On the evidence of both their performances and results – five defeats in six games – it would rank as a surprise if they got out of their group.

It would be churlish to just focus on England’s faults – even though there are dozens – because Fiji were magnificent.

Clive Mason/Getty Images George Ford of England walks off the field in disappointment after their defeat to Fiji.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui took charge around the same time as Steve Borthwick did England, but he showed that it is possible to fashion an identity and a structure in such a short time period.

This was no smash and grab because they thoroughly deserved their win and the margin could have been even wider had the television match official Brian MacNeice given them the run of the green.

They also managed it with a barely functioning lineout as hooker Sam Matavesi took to throwing over the top of his jumpers every time.

Right wing Selesitino Ravutaumada ran riot, slicing through the England defence at will to set up two tries while centre Semi Radradra took the direct route in sending both George Ford and Max Malins cartwheeling like a tailender’s leg stump.

The celebrations, especially by the raucous pocket of their supporters, were wonderful to see.

In normal circumstances, you would label this a giantkilling, only that England long ago assumed the role of pygmies frightened of their own shadow.

Fiji now leapfrog them in the world ranks as England slide to eighth which is where they belong in the third tier of nations.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Simione Kuruvolia of Fiji celebrates scoring the team's third try.

England, yet again, were rancid. To borrow an old cricket maxim, there’s only three things wrong with this England team: they can’t catch, they can’t tackle and they can’t kick.

When Borthwick took over, it stated they were good at anything. Right now they are not even average.

Their defence, especially, is atrocious. You would say it would be madness for England to rip up their gameplan two weeks out from a World Cup. Right now it appears madness to stick with it.

They started somewhat brightly with Jonny May scoring the first try by an English back for six hours of play, but once the rain came down it seemed to wash away their ambition and accuracy, preferring a gutless and ineffective kicking game.

Only once they found themselves trailing 20-8 down and with Marcus Smith on at full back, did they remember how to play.

When Smith dotted down from George Ford’s chip you thought they were going to get themselves out of jail.

But England could not stop shooting themselves in the foot and no sooner had Joe Marchant crossed to bring them back into one point than Simione Kuruvoli struck at the other end to seal the most famous of victories for the fabulous Fijians.