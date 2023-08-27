Explainer: Is All Black Scott Barrett in strife after his red card?

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett, centre, is shown a second yellow cart and sent off by referee Matthew Carley during the 35-7 loss to the Springboks in London.

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett is expected to learn his fate at a judicial hearing on Monday night (NZT) after being shown a red card during the 35-7 defeat to the Springboks in London on Saturday morning.

Barrett received two yellow cards in the first half of the match at Twickenham. Under World Rugby's laws any player who receives two yellows must automatically be red carded, and can no longer participate in the match.

TVNZ reported an All Blacks spokesperson confirming a Monday judicial hearing, which will determine whether Barrett will be sanctioned, and therefore potentially miss the World Cup opener against France in Paris on September 9.

The first yellow card, in the 14th minute for removing Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk from a ruck, was a consequence of the All Blacks having already been warned they would have a man sent to the sin bin if they gave away another penalty.

The second card, in the 39th minute, was for a more serious infraction.

Barrett attempted a clean-out at a ruck, and his shoulder connected with the head of Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx.

SKY SPORT Two yellow cards and a red had the ill-disciplined All Blacks reeling in 28-point loss at Twickenham.

Although Barrett appeared to be looking beyond the prone Marx when he charged into the ruck, referee Matthew Carley, having consulted with the TMO, still deemed it dangerous play.

The exit of Barrett meant the All Blacks had to play the rest of the game with 14 men, which forced coach Ian Foster to replace blindside flanker Luke Jacobson with specialist lock Tupou Vaa'i to enable his team to try and counter the Springboks' height in the lineouts.

Barrett, having to watch the All Blacks crash to a five-tries-to-one loss from the sideline, would have been relieved to learn that the foul play review official (the bunker) didn't deem the second yellow card worthy of an upgrade to red.

But his troubles weren't over.

Whether he will be banned from the game against France, and possibly other pool matches, now hinges on the outcome of the judicial hearing.

David Rogers/Getty Images Scott Barrett walks to the sideline after being sent off against the Springboks.

What will the judicial hearing involve?

A list of documents are likely to be requested by the members of the disciplinary committee.

This is likely to require reports from the referee, TMO, and video footage of the incident will be scrutinised. Unlike the TV viewers, who usually see only one or maybe two angles, the committee will have access to other footage which will be watched in real-time and in slow-motion.

Usually feedback from multiple parties is requested. That means Marx, the Springboks team doctor and manager could be asked for statements. The same will apply to Barrett and the All Blacks.

Barrett is expected be asked if he admits an act of foul play. A legal representative is also likely to provide submissions.

David Rogers/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster will be sweating on lock Scott Barrett being available for the first World Cup pool match against France on September 9.

Will Barrett's record be taken into account?

Yes. There's potential for that to play a significant part in the outcome.

Barrett is the only All Black to receive two red cards. The first was when the All Blacks played the Wallabies in Perth in 2019.

On that occasion he was given a red card for a shoulder charge on Wallabies captain Michael Hooper in a ruck.

Barrett immediately pleaded guilty to the Sanzaar review committee. He was suspended for three weeks.

It was deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks. It was reduced after his judicial record: he expressed remorse and pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett was red carded for this high tackle on Blues prop Alex Hodgman last year. Barrett was later banned for four weeks, reduced to three after completing World Rugby's head contact process intervention programme.

Any other indiscretions?

During last year's Super Rugby Pacific campaign Barrett, the Crusaders captain, was banned for four weeks after he was red carded for a high tackle on Blues prop Alex Hodgman.

The ban was reduced by a week because Barrett completed World Rugby's head contact process intervention programme.

Barrett later revealed he sought advice from forensic psychologist Ceri Evans and All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka in an attempt not to “fall into the foul play trap in the future”.

If Barrett is suspended, what are the ramifications for the All Blacks?

With Brodie Retallick not expected to be considered for the match against France because of a knee injury, a suspension to Barrett would mean Foster will be left with just two fit locks in Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa'i.

Shannon Frizell, a blindside flanker capable of covering lock, is also not likely to be available to play France because of a hamstring injury.

David Rogers/Getty Images Nika Amashukeli, the referee, shows Owen Farrell a yellow card which was later upgraded to red after a TMO review during the test against Wales on August 13.

What happens if Barrett is cleared of any wrongdoing?

He would be very relieved. Foster, too.

Because it would mean Barrett, a key member of the All Blacks pack, could play the French.

But, as we saw in the case of England captain Owen Farrell earlier this month, anything is possible when World Rugby gets involved.

Farrell was initially found not guilty of foul play by an independent judicial committee after it rescinded a red card for a high tackle on Welshman Taine Basham.

World Rugby then intervened and exercised its right to appeal the disciplinary decision, following a review of the independent judicial committee's written decision.

Farrell was later banned for four matches, including two World Cup fixtures against Argentina and Japan.