Rugby World Cup: All Blacks captain Sam Cane's two-week mission to stop the rot

Dejected All Blacks captain Sam Cane walks off Twickenham after his team suffered their heaviest loss in history against the Springboks.

Sam Cane and his senior All Blacks have been on the test circuit long enough to know two weeks between tests can seem like an eternity.

Anyone who follows the team, or has booked a supporters' tour for the World Cup in France, will be hoping hour day is used wisely by All Blacks captain Cane and his lieutenants as they try to heal the psychological wounds ahead of the first match of the global event against France in Paris on September 9.

As he joins his team and coaches in analysing what went so horribly wrong during the 35-7 record defeat to the Springboks in London on Saturday morning, Cane must engage in one of the most significant post-match reviews of his tenure as skipper.

Cane has had to deal with multiple dramas since coach Ian Foster appointed him as his captain in 2020, so he's well versed in how to deal with sleepless nights and nut-out solutions.

Think back to the 2-1 series defeat to Ireland in July last year, the first time the All Blacks had lost to them on home soil, and the first-ever defeat to Argentina in New Zealand the next month.

Painful memories, both of them. Then, just when it seemed the All Blacks had emerged stronger from the turmoil of 2022 by winning four consecutive tests, they suffered their worst defeat in history to the Springboks on neutral territory.

A red card to Scott Barrett, a nasty injury to tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, 14 penalties conceded, five lineouts lost on their own throw, 19 missed tackles and silly mistakes contributed to the nightmare against the Boks at Twickenham.

Foster must be grateful to have two weeks to go into fix-it mode.

"We knew we were going to get challenged, it's not the result we wanted but we still believe in the plan,'' he told reporters the day after the defeat.

"I still believe we've got the group that needed to play. What we have got now, is we've got a good litmus test of where we are at.''

Lomax, despite requiring around 30 stitches to a deep gash in his leg, isn't expected to be fit for the match in Paris.

Alastair Grant/AP All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax required 30 stitches to a nasty gash to his leg.

Lock Barrett, who received an automatic red card after two yellows in the first half, faces a nervous wait as he prepares for a judicial hearing on Monday night (NZT). If suspended, it leaves Foster with just two available locks in Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa'i.

Lock Brodie Retallick is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered against the Wallabies in Dunedin on August 5. Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell, who could play at lock, has a hamstring issue.

The All Blacks most recent game in Paris, in November 2021, was a disaster. They were thumped 40-25, their first defeat in the city since 1973.

The task for openside flanker Cane and Foster is to ensure their men don't lose their self-belief.

At least replacement halfback Cam Roigard, in just his second test, gave the New Zealand fans at Twickenham something to cheer about when he scored an excellent individual long-range try.

Otherwise, it was a terrible evening at the workface.

Having attempted to negate the Springboks attacking lineout drives by what referee Matthew Carley deemed to be illegal tactics early in the first half, the All Blacks were repeatedly penalised.

In the second spell the 14-man All Blacks team was exposed as Boks hooker Malcolm Max and his replacement, Bongi Mbonambi, scored tries.

Foster said there was no hiding from the "good spanking''. He's got two weeks to ensure his players recover physically, and emotionally, from the punishment.