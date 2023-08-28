Ian Foster insists All Blacks not panicking after 'perfect' Rugby World Cup dress-rehearsal

“Don’t panic. We’ve got this”. That was the gist of the message from a defiant All Blacks coach Ian Foster in the wake of the worst defeat in the team’s test history just a fortnight out from their World Cup opener.

Foster was certainly not pushing any panic buttons after the 35-7 loss to the Springboks at Twickenham on Saturday (NZT), insisting that his team remains on track for their tournament opener against the hosts (September 8) as they gather in Germany for final preparations.

“We’re not panicking about that result,” said Foster. “We knew we were going to get challenged. It’s not the result we wanted. But I still believe in the plan. The group that we needed to play all played – Scott[Barrett] not as long as I would have liked – a fortnight out from a big test and at least we have a good litmus test of where we’re at.

“In many ways it was a perfect storm. We had seven players who hadn’t played in four weeks. They needed this game. I thought we looked rusty and quite frankly South Africa were outstanding in terms of how they pressured us in the areas they wanted to. That coincided with the red card, and there goes the game.

“It was still a game we needed. We’ll make sure we use that really well in a fortnight’s time.”

For all Foster’s steadfastness, there is plenty to digest after the first loss of the year, following four consecutive victories hitherto. There is Scott Barrett’s trip to the judiciary (unlikely to yield a ban given the nature of his offending), Tyrel Lomax’s injury (30 stitches to his knee puts the first-choice tighthead almost certainly out for the opener), the continued recovery of starters Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell (they too are not likely to face France) and the damage to form and confidence inflicted by a good old-fashioned mauling.

David Rogers/Getty Images Ian Foster and his All Blacks had plenty to ponder after a thumping by South Africa at Twickenham.

Foster was confident Barrett’s red card would escape sanction. “The facts are the first yellow card was not for foul play and the second yellow wasn’t a red card [offence]. The judiciary fortunately don’t judge things on the reaction of the opposition. They judge it on facts.”

He was not so optimistic about his walking wounded. Lomax’s cut had gone to the muscle and he was an “unlikely” starter for Paris on September 8, and though both Retallick and Frizell were “ahead of schedule”, he put them in the same category. Ethan de Groot’s knee issues at Twickenham were more positive after he pushed through until his usual departure point.

As far as damage to the psyche, Foster was mostly positive.

“I think we’re confident. It didn’t look like that, and I know we got a good spanking. We’re not hiding from that,” he said, before adding the decision to play the top lineup was one they would “live and die by”.

”It's our job as a team to deal with that [psychological damage]. It’s actually OK to be psychologically down after a game like that because in the bigger picture it’s about what we wanted to achieve.

Alastair Grant/AP It was not a good day for All Blacks lock Scott Barrett as he was hit with two yellow cards against the Boks.

“We got everything we expected. We just didn’t deal with it as well as we expected. So we’ve got to fix that. We’ve got a lot of belief in what we’ve been doing, we know the first game of the World Cup is big, it’s going to be just like that, and we’ll probably be attacked in a very similar way.

“So we’ll take the view: OK, what happened? And how are we going to deal with that differently? We know we’re going to have to be at our best, particularly at the set-piece area.”

The All Blacks coach did concede one thing “bugged” them. When pressure went on, when the squeeze was applied up front, their discipline crumbled – and not with penalty offences.

“Discipline covers a lot of things,” he added. “It covers how you deal with a ref’s decision you don’t agree with. Some of our discipline issues early were being over-eager and trying too hard, so we can get more clinical in that.”

He then talked about repeat infringements early and aspects such as Jordie Barrett’s loose pass that gifted a seven-pointer and related them to lapses in execution discipline. “If we’d been able to counter-punch at that point, it might have been a different game. But in big games you have a few big moments and you’ve got to get good at them.”

Foster said Scott Barrett had taken his second red card (the first All Black to achieve that distinction) in his stride. “We just go into process mode now and take the emotion out of it because a lot happened in that first half. It seemed to be a bit of an onslaught. There was a lot emotion in the shed afterwards, but we’ve just got to calm down and say that’s a World Cup really, and if you’re looking for a dress-rehearsal, that’s perfect.”

And then to show his sense of humour was still intact, he responded to a question on whether he would take in the game between France and Australia (won 41-17 by the hosts). “I’ve got Steve [Hansen} doing all the reconnaissance on that one.”