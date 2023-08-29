All Blacks lock Scott Barrett free to play after red card against Springboks

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett was sent off by referee Matthew Carley after a receiving a second yellow card during the test against the Springboks in London.

Lock Scott Barrett was cleared to play in the All Blacks’ first World Cup pool match against France on September 9 after a hearing into his automatic sending off against South Africa in London.

An independent judicial committee judiciary panel deemed the red card last Saturday at Twickenham as sufficient punishment.

The news would be a relief for the All Blacks, who might have faced France in Paris with only two available locks. Brodie Retallick is injured and not expected to be fit to play the French. Any sanction for Barrett would have further exposed the All Blacks' second row depth.

Barrett was issued a yellow card as a team penalty for persistent fringing against the Springboks in the first 14 minutes.

Just before halftime he was yellow-carded again for reckless contact with the head of South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx in a ruck. The two yellows forced him off.

Down 14-0 and a man at the point, the All Blacks couldn't compete with South Africa and were beaten 35-7, their heaviest defeat ever.

Alastair Grant/AP New Zealand's Scott Barrett, centre, is shown a second yellow cart and sent off by referee Matthew Carley.

The judiciary decided Barrett's sending off was enough of a sanction because the first yellow “was for a technical offence following a team warning.”

The judicial committee was chaired by Sir James Dingemans (England), joined by former international Olly Kohn (Wales) and former referee Val Toma (Romania).

Barrett was represented by All Blacks coach Ian Foster and lawyer Stephen Cottrell at the hearing.

The referee’s reports for both offences, a statement from Marx, a medical report, and footage were provided to the All Blacks before the hearing.

Foster, having named only four specialist locks in his 33-man World Cup squad, is now expected to pick Sam Whitelock and Barrett as his starting locks against Les Bleus. Tupou Vaa’i will be on the bench.

Josh Lord was on the bench for the test against the Springboks, but is not a member of the World Cup squad, meaning he wouldn’t have been available for selection unless another player was ejected from the group.

Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell can cover lock, but isn’t expected to be fit for match against France because of a hamstring strain.

Barrett, one of the All Blacks best players this year, shapes as a crucial member of a team that would have been bitterly disappointed to lose to the Springboks.

1 NEWS Ian Foster's team is in Bavaria for a pre-World Cup training camp, on the heels of Saturday’s 35-7 defeat at Twickenham.

Foster would have extremely relieved to learn he had escaped a ban, given tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax has already been ruled out of the opening game because of a deep cut to his leg.

