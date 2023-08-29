Rugby World Cup: Why All Blacks lock Scott Barrett escaped a ban after red card

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett escaped a ban after he was red carded during the 35-7 loss to the Springboks in London last weekend.

ANALYSIS: Ian Foster, it turns out, was right.

Before the All Blacks left London for a training camp in Bavaria, All Blacks coach Foster cut a relaxed figure as he discussed whether an independent judiciary committee would spoil Scott Barrett's World Cup party after he was given a red card during the test against the Springboks at Twickenham last Saturday.

No punishment should be meted out to lock Barrett, who was sent off after accumulating two yellow cards in the first half of the 35-7 defeat, said Foster.

Given the first yellow wasn't for foul play, and the second, for a clumsy cleanout on Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx, wasn't deemed worthy of being upgraded to red by a match official at halftime, Foster believed Barrett had already paid for his crimes.

He was correct. A committee comprising three men from England, Wales and Romania confirmed Barrett had no case to answer and was free to be picked for the All Blacks' first World Cup pool match against France in Paris on September 9.

Given the disastrous result at Twickenham, and the fact the All Blacks also lost tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax for the World Cup opener because an opponent's sprig had sliced through the flesh in his leg with alarming ease, Foster probably felt he deserved a break.

1 NEWS Ian Foster's team is in Bavaria for a pre-World Cup training camp, on the heels of Saturday’s 35-7 defeat at Twickenham.

Despite putting on a brave front, however, Foster surely knew it would be foolhardy to take anything for granted. And if things went wrong, there would be major ramifications.

Having gambled on picking just four locks in his 33-man World Cup squad, Foster would have been down to just two fit second rowers in Sam Whitelock and Tupou Vaa'i if Barrett had been suspended.

Brodie Retallick isn't expected to play France because of a knee injury, and Josh Lord, who was on the bench for the test at Twickenham, isn't a member of the squad for the global tournament. Lord, in other words, won't be eligible unless another member of the tour party is shipped home to create a vacancy.

Another player capable of playing in the second row, at a pinch, was blindside flanker Shannon Frizell – if fit. But he's not. He has a hamstring injury.

If Foster truly believed the judiciary committee wouldn't ping Barrett, he has more trust in the system than many other supporters of the All Blacks.

Given Barrett doesn't have a flawless record when it comes to such matters, their pulses were racing.

His red card against the Wallabies in Perth in 2019 was for a similar infraction; Barrett had clattered into Wallabies captain Michael Hooper on that occasion, and was later banned for three weeks.

Last year Barrett was red carded during Super Rugby Pacific, and again suspended, for a high tackle on ex-All Black Alex Hodgman during an encounter between the Crusaders and Blues in Christchurch.

The drama that engulfed England captain Owen Farrell earlier this month, who had a yellow upgraded to red because he clocked Welshman Taine Basham with a high shot, was fresh in everyone's minds.

Farrell was originally exonerated by a judiciary committee comprising three Australians, before there was an outcry from media and public alike. World Rugby intervened and he was suspended for a term that includes England's first two games at the World Cup.

So, although Foster was optimistic, it was difficult not to feel paranoid.

Foster and lawyer Stephen Cottrell represented Barrett at the hearing. Referee’s reports for both offences, a statement from Marx, a medical report, and footage of the incident were presented to the panel.

The panel noted Barrett entered the ruck at “reasonable speed” as he went to clear the tackler, and made contact with Marx who was lying on the ground to the side of the tackle. Marx reported contact to the neck area, but suffered no apparent injury.

The summary of the evidence from Barrett was that there was initial contact with Marx's arm, and he didn't accept he entered the breakdown late or that he was joining at high speed.

Alastair Grant/AP All Blacks lock Scott Barrett, centre, is shown a second yellow card during the test against the Springboks.

The panel, while noting Barrett ended up making contact with Marx's neck, deemed there “was not a high degree of danger because the first contact was with the arm” and that he hadn't entered the ruck late because the ball was still present.

The red card was deemed sufficient punishment.

One can only imagine Barrett's reaction when he got the good news. He's dodged a bullet.

And, having swerved that missile, he's got to take it on the chin. Already on a yellow card, Barrett was playing with fire if he entered a ruck inaccurately, or without regard to his opponents, at Twickenham.

He got burned, but, luckily for him and the All Blacks, the wound was superficial.

Here's hoping he's a fast learner. Barrett is too valuable to lose.