All Blacks vs France - Rugby World Cup 2023 opening match (Māori commentary version)

At last, the big day is almost upon us.

Two of rugby's superpowers, the All Blacks and France, will collide in the opening World Cup match in Paris on September 9 and, in doing so, will set in motion a chain of events that could result in one of them lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

This will be the first time the two countries have met since the French dismantled the All Blacks 40-25 in Paris in November, 2021.

The danger man for the All Blacks

A lot hinges on No 8 Ardie Savea.

If Savea fires on all cylinders, everyone around him benefits from his energy and intensity. Savea is more than a worker. He's blessed with X-factor, and has the potential to create half-breaks that lead to tries and to forage for vital turnovers

The danger man for France

Go no further than captain and halfback Antoine Dupont. In recent years every team has analysed Dupont, and concocted ways to reduce his influence, but have still failed to shut him out of games. Powerful, and confident, Dupont is undoubtedly the best No 9 in the world.He's no passenger. He's got the killer instinct, and that should worry the All Blacks.

At a glance

When: September 9

Time: 7.15am NZT

Where: Stade de France, Paris

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

TAB odds: TBA

Teams: TBA

Played: 62 All Blacks wins: 48 France wins: 13 Draws: 1