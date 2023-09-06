Rugby World Cup: How the 20 teams shape up ahead of the tournament in France

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw lifts the Webb Ellis Cup in 2015. Four years later the team came to grief in Japan as the Springboks claimed the title of world champions.

It’s almost time.

The World Cup begins on Saturday morning (NZT) when the All Blacks meet France in Paris, and it’s not the guys in the dark attire who are the favoured to emerge as the victors at Stade de France.

Usually the All Blacks arrive at the four-yearly event as the team everyone wants to beat. That hasn’t changed.

The big difference ahead of this tournament is that they aren’t at the shortest odds. France, Ireland and South Africa have all been touted as candidates who have a better chance of claiming the Webb Ellis Cup.

That isn’t to say the All Blacks should be regarded as also-rans, to do so would be reckless, but they are in unfamiliar territory as they try to win the event for the fourth time.

To triumph at a World Cup teams need many things to go their way. Referees, the judiciary, the bounce of the ball, injuries and the weather can all play a role. Then there’s the issue of tactics, form and luck.

Don’t discount conflict – and not just on the park. Get a bunch of players away from home, and there’s potential for things to get scratchy. When that happens, it doesn’t take long for the rot to set in.

There are four pools of five teams for the big party in France. Here’s what’s on offer.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Openside flanker Sam Cane, right, will captain the All Blacks in France.

POOL A

All Blacks

Captain: Sam Cane

Coach: Ian Foster

World ranking: 4th

The All Blacks and South Africa are the only teams to have won the World Cup three times.

Foster has leaned on experience, with skipper Cane preparing for his third global tournament. Lock Sam Whitelock is the most experienced member of the squad as he squares-up for his fourth event.

The All Blacks have selected three high-calibre players who can play at first five-eighths. Richie Mo'unga, Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett are classy playmakers, and their inclusion could yet be their trump card.

Other teams can only look with envy at the riches at Foster's disposal when it comes to these playmakers.

Until the 35-7 defeat to the Springboks in London on August 26, the All Blacks looked to be humming. Now everyone, it seems, has forgotten their four wins earlier in the year.

The defeat at Twickenham resulted in the All Blacks slipping two places in the world rankings. The more pressing concern, however, is whether it dented their confidence.

David Rogers/Getty Images Halfback Antoine Dupont has the responsibility of leading France on home soil.

France

Captain: Antoine Dupont

Coach: Fabian Galthie

World ranking: 3rd

Galthie and halfback Dupont have the weight of a nation on their shoulders as Les Bleus attempt to win the event for the first time, and avenge the defeats in the 1987, 1999 and 2011 finals.

Galthie recently suffered a major setback when first-choice No 10 Romain Ntamack ruptured his ACL ligament in a warm-up match against Scotland.

It's far from ideal but in halfback Dupont, regarded as the world's best player, the French have a player capable of absorbing more pressure to allow those around him thrive.

Dupont is deadly with the ball, wants to hurt opponents by repeatedly asking questions of the defence.

An injury to midfielder Jonathan Danty, placing him in jeopardy for the opening game against the All Blacks, is a setback.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Italy head coach Kieran Crowley will depart the team after the World Cup.

Italy

Captain: Michele Lamaro

Coach: Kieran Crowley

World ranking: 13th

Italy were prevented from playing the All Blacks at the 2019 World Cup in Japan because of a super typhoon called Hagibis.

They weren't happy about that decision by World Rugby. Then-captain Sergio Parisse was highly critical of the call to cancel the game in Toyota City, saying if it was the All Blacks, not Italy, that needed a win to advance into the playoffs the fixture wouldn't have been canned.

No 8 Parisse has since retired, but the Italians won't have forgotten this incident.

Coach Crowley has shaped Italy into a side that's willing to try and spike opponents by running the ball. Their performances in the Six Nations weren't good. They lost all five games.

Despite never having lost to the Italians, the All Blacks will recall the last time they met this opponent in Rome. They won 47-9 but it was scratchy.

Uruguay

Captain: Andres Vilaseca

Coach: Esteban Meneses

World ranking: 17th

This will be Uruguay's third World Cup.

The fixture against Namibia in Lyon on September 28 will be targeted by Los Teros, and the team from Africa had best be on high alert.

In 2019 Uruguay beat Fiji 30-27 in their pool game in Kamaishi. It was their first win at a global tournament since their triumph against Spain in 1999.

Fiji were ordinary - to put it kindly - in Kamaishi, but Uruguay deserved that victory. It was massive for them.

They won't get beyond the pool stage, but they will be motivated to repeat that success by hunting the most susceptible prey. Watch out, Namibia.

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images Former Springboks boss Allister Coetzee will coach Namibia.

Namibia

Captain: Johan Deysel

Coach: Allister Coetzee

World ranking: 21st

Coetzee coached the Springboks between 2016 and 2018. He's accepted a challenging assignment with a team that has never won a game at the World Cup.

This will be their seventh tournament.

All Blacks fans may recall Namibia's refusal to surrender during the pool game in London in 2015. Although the New Zealanders won 58-14, they were unconvincing against the tenacious team from southern Africa.

Deysel, who started that match at fullback, scored his team's only try. He will lead the side into this tournament.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Pyrotechnics explode as Siya Kolisi of South Africa lifts the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019.

POOL B

South Africa

Captain: Siya Kolisi

Coach: Jacques Nienaber

World ranking: 2nd

The most notable omission from the 2019 champions’ squad is first five-eighth Handre Pollard.

Injury has forced Pollard, as well as midfielder Lukanyo Am and lock Lood de Jager, to miss the tournament.

Inspirational flanker Kolisi, who led the team to victory at the 2019 tournament, has recovered from a knee complaint to captain the team. To comprehend the power of the Springboks' forward pack, review their recent match against the All Blacks in London.

That is where their strength lies, and one of the key pillars is experienced lock Eben Etzebeth.

The Boks can use the ball, too, so don't dare believe they are a one-trick pony. There's potency out wide, with Kurt-Lee Arendse capable of burning past defenders that commit the error of giving him too much space.

Peter Morrison/AP Ireland's Johnny Sexton will be playing in his last World Cup.

Ireland

Captain: Johnny Sexton

Coach: Andy Farrell

World ranking: 1st

First-five and captain Sexton risked being banned from the opening rounds when he gave the officials at the Champions Cup club final a foul-mouthed spray.

The Leinster man wasn’t even in his playing kit, having been injured in an earlier game, but being in a suit didn't dull his appetite for conflict.

Sexton, 38, survived the storm that blow-up, and now his team's fortunes in France hinge on him remaining fit.

Tighthead prop Cian Healey has been ruled out, a consequence of him getting injured in a recent warm-up game against Samoa.

There is no shortage of players from New Zealand helping the Irish in their question to win their first World Cup. Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe and Bundee Aki are in the squad.

With 13 successive test wins, this team deserves to be ranked as the best in the world.

David Rogers/Getty Images Mohammed Haouas of France punches Jamie Ritchie of Scotland during a test in 2020.

Scotland

Captain: Jamie Ritchie

Coach: Gregor Townsend

World ranking: 5th

Things are looking up for Scotland.

That is reflected in their ranking. Pity they are in such a tough pool. Ireland and South Africa are the deadly sharks, and Scotland has to find a way to navigate their way past them.

Let's not forget that Scotland beat France in a game in early August and almost repeated the feat a week later. That was impressive.

First-five Finn Russell is instrumental in his team's fortunes. The spat he had with coach Townsend a few years ago, which resulted in Russell being dumped, has been resolved and that’s great news for the Scots.

Loose forward Ritchie is a toiler. He is also calm under pressure.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Toutai Kefu during Tonga's 2021 test against the All Blacks.

Tonga

Captain: Sonatane Takulua

Coach: Toutai Kefu

World ranking: 15th

There's no Israel Folau. The cross-code jumper, who parted ways with Rugby Australia in acrimonious circumstances in 2019, is injured.

Ex-All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa, George Moala, Charles Piutau, Augustine Pulu and Vaea Fifita are in the squad.

Former Wallaby Adam Coleman has also been included. Moala will miss the pool games against Ireland, Scotland and South Africa because he's serving a suspension.

One of the high points of Tonga's previous World Cup adventures was when they beat France - yes, that is correct - in a pool match in New Zealand in 2011.

Despite the boilover result, Tonga was unable to advance into the playoffs. Their chances of breaking their duck appear unlikely, a consequence of having the misfortune to be in the Pool of Death.

Romania

Captain: Cristi Chirica

Coach: Eugen Apjok

World ranking: 19th

It's going to be tough for Romania, who have never advanced past the pool phase at a World Cup.

Being in such a tough pool doesn't help, either. Expect them to target Tonga as the team to knock over.

David Rogers/Getty Images Warren Gatland faces a difficult assignment with Wales.

POOL C

Wales

Co-captains: Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake

Coach: Warren Gatland

World ranking: 10th

If Warren Gatland was sighted walking into Brains Brewery, situated in Cardiff Bay, with a desire to forget his woes for an hour or two you could understand why.

His return to Wales hasn't been smooth, beset by off-field issues out of his control.

The output on the park hasn't been great, either. Wales finished fifth in the Six Nations, with just one victory. That was against the win-less Italy.

Losing captain and front rower Ken Owens because of injury has forced a leadership reshuffle. Veteran lock Alun Wyn-Jones announced his retirement from the international stage in May.

First five-eighth Dan Biggar, who has also declared he will not play tests after the World Cup, is massive for Wales. Experienced, and calm when things get heated - even if he does like a chirp - Biggar will be integral to Gatland's plans to get out of this pool.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Will Skelton has replaced Michael Hooper as Wallabies skipper.

Australia

Captain: Will Skelton

Coach: Eddie Jones

World ranking: 9th

You could fill a couple of journals about the escapades of coach Eddie Jones, who replaced the sacked Kiwi Dave Rennie in the summer.

Having ditched skipper and brave openside flanker Michael Hooper, Jones made his intentions clear. This is his ship, and no-one stands in Captain Eddie’s way. So he appointed huge lock Will Skelton as the leader.

Five consecutive defeats is a terrible way to prepare for a global tournament. The ill-tempered rant at reporters who asked stock-standard questions prior to Jones’ departure from Australia suggested he was feeling the pinch.

Not at all, Jones breezily declared. The show must go on. The reality is this: they Wallabies could advance beyond this pool.

They are blessed to be on the soft side of the draw, and Jones knows it.

Alastair Grant/AP Fiji's players celebrate their win over England in London.

Fiji

Captain: Waisea Nayacalevu

Coach: Simon Raiwalui

World ranking: 7th

At the beginning of the year Fiji, like the Aussies, had a Kiwi in charge. Not anymore.

Vern Cotter was replaced by Raiwalui in February, and the switch in coaches has done little to stall the team’s momentum.

Fiji shapes as the peoples' favourite if they can build on their recent first-ever victory over England in London. It was no fluke. It's easy to throw decaying fruit at England for their limp efforts during that game, but that must not be to the detriment of what the Fijians achieved.

Fiji displayed tactical awareness, power in the set pieces and their fitness and conditioning coaches have got them in excellent shape so they can maintain a high-tempo speed. No 10 Caleb Muntz, who represents the Drua in Super Rugby Pacific, is one to watch.

If these guys, who can be destructive on both sides of the ball, can put opponents under pressure early there's a real chance they could bowl over the Wales and Australia, or both, and qualify for the quarterfinals.

Georgia

Captain: Merab Sharikadze

Coach: Levan Maisashvili

World ranking: 11th

The Lelos hastened the departure of Wales Wayne Pivac last year.

The slippery slope Kiwi Pivac was balanced upon suddenly became steeper and slicker following the defeat to Georgia, and news of his sacking was no surprise.

The tenacity of the Georgians when they collectively stick to their work routines means they can be a tricky opponent.

While not expected to advance from this pool, these big physical men can create maximum discomfort with their strong scrum and aggression.

Portugal

Captain: Tomas Appleton

Coach: Patrice Lagisquet

World ranking: 16th

New Zealanders who followed the All Blacks' fortunes in the 1980s may not need much prodding when asked about coach Lagisquet.

Known as "The Bayonne Express'', Lagisquet was an excellent wing.

Lagisquet will be pragmatic about his team's chances of advancing out of this pool. They are remote. Keeping the score down will be vital for his team's morale, and the credibility of the tournament.

The All Blacks played Portugal in the 2007 tournament, and beat them 108-13. Here's hoping such ridiculous scores are a thing of the past.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Owen Farrell will captain England will be returns from suspension.

POOL D

England

Captain: Owen Farrell

Coach: Steve Borthwick

World ranking: 8th

Four years ago England outplayed the All Blacks so comprehensively in the semifinal in Yokohama. England won 19-7 and with more luck, could have inflated that scoreline.

But that's history.

These days England are a rabble. The decision to get Borthwick to take over from the sacked Eddie Jones was supposed to rejuvenate the team. It's done nothing of the sort.

England are like a flash car stuck in reverse gear, with a steep cliff looming in the rear vision mirror. The Rugby Football Union have thrown no shortage of money at their players, but for what?

The suspension to captain Owen Farrell, who will miss the first two pool games, has cast a shadow over preparations. He wasn't on the park for the recent loss to Fiji.

Borthwick will also be without No 8 Billy Vunipola early doors because of a ban. Despite that, however, the squad looks okay on paper. Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Dane Cole and Tom Curry. Meet those blokes in a carpark on a dark night, and you wouldn't get too lippy.

But the problem is they aren't gelling. Borthwick must be worried.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP All Blacks captain Sam Cane, right, talks to Japan's skipper Michael Leitch after a test in 2022.

Japan

Captain: Michael Leitch

Coach: Jamie Joseph

World ranking: 14th

New Zealander Joseph and his sidekick Tony Brown made magic happen at the tournament in Japan four years ago. Japan were a delight to watch during that event.

They played fast, recycling the ball at speed and were innovative. It was a wonderful story, and the Japanese fans loved them for it as they advanced into the quarterfinals for the first time.

Never mind that eventual champions South Africa used their forwards to swamp them in the playoff, because the Brave Blossoms had already earned everyone's respect.

This year, it's hard to be so optimistic. Their build-up has been unconvincing, with losses to Italy, Fiji and Samoa in their last four games. A win over Tonga was at least something to celebrate.

Loose forward Leitch, the Kiwi who relocated to Japan in his teens, has been an inspirational captain and fellow back rower Kizuki Himeno works well in tandem with him at No 8.

This will be the fourth tournament for Leitch and hooker Shota Horie.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Pumas coach Michael Cheika (centre) shakes hands with Wallabies coach Eddie Jones before a Rugby Championship match this year.

Argentina

Captain: Julian Montoya

Coach: Michael Cheika

World ranking: 6th

Four years ago Cheika was in charge of a Wallabies team that got knocked out in the quarterfinals.

He may get the chance to do that again in the playoffs, this time with the Pumas. The eclectic Cheika, who also coached Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup last year, appears to be in a much happier place than four years ago when he was at loggerheads with the Rugby Australia administrators.

The Pumas are capable of advancing from this pool unbeaten.

The win over the Wallabies earlier this year proves Cheika can provide this team, which will be led by tough hooker Montoya, with the belief to make the fur fly with their abrasive attitude and aggression.

Back rowers Pablo Matera and Marcos Kremer and lock Tomas Lavanini could go toe-to-toe with anyone.

Samoa

Co-captains: Chris Vui and Michael Alaalatoa

Coach: Seilala Mapusua

World ranking: 12th

Samoa came close to beating Ireland in their final dress rehearsal for the tournament.

How wonderful would it be to see another team from the Pacific giving the so-called tier one opponents a fright? If Samoa smack England between the eyes, it will provide more ammo when arguing why teams should play tests in Apia.

Former All Blacks Steven Luatua, Charlie Faumuina and Lima Sopoaga must stand-up and deliver, and let the world know that Samoa deserve more respect.

Loose forward Jordan Taufua, who has played for the Crusaders and was a fringe All Black until injury forced him to surrender any chance of winning a test cap for that team, is also in the squad.

Chile

Captain: Martin Sigren

Coach: Pablo Lemoine

World ranking: 22nd

This is Chile's first appearance at a World Cup.

It's going to be difficult. The most important thing will be to ensure they're not over-awed by their more illustrious opponents.

The squad includes four sets of brothers. Lock Pablo Huete is preparating to play his first global tournament, 17 years after he made his debut for Los Cóndores debut.