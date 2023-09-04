Rugby World Cup: French could fry under pressure, says All Blacks forwards coach

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett, centre, was cleared to play the opening World Cup against France after escaping sanction for a red card during a warm-up match against the Springboks on August 26.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan commenced the countdown to the All Blacks' World Cup opening game against France by saying the weight of expectation could be a burden for the home team.

Speaking to reporters in Lyon, where the All Blacks have continued to assess what went wrong during the 35-7 record defeat to the Springboks in London on August 26, Ryan offered insights into how his pack could rectify the issues that led to it conceding penalties at Twickenham. He also said the pressure of playing at home may be counterproductive for the French.

Given many pundits have listed the hosts as favourites to win the Webb Ellis Cup for the first time, Ryan said the All Blacks could benefit from being the underdog during the test in Paris on Saturday morning (7.15am kickoff).

“I think we can. I think that when you are the home nation, the pressure is massive,” Ryan said.

“We have heard that through our boys a little bit, the last couple of days, that have been involved in a few World Cups – some of them four.

“They talked around that and we will use that as a little bit of energy. They (France) have got a few dings, we have got a few dings as well. It should be a hell of a contest, in what is a very special stadium.''

Test centurion Sam Whitelock would have been well-placed to offer insights of what it's like to be expected to succeed in front of your own people, given he was a starting lock during the 2011 World Cup tournament in New Zealand.

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and Conrad Smith, who were also in that team, had also been with the squad this year as coach Ian Foster seconded them to offer advice to a team eager to atone for the 19-7 defeat to England in the World Cup semifinal in Yokohama in 2019.

Hannah Peters Caleb Clarke, centre, and his fellow All Blacks arrive by scooter to a training in Lyon.

Foster and his assistants will be encouraging their players to feed off the energy and noise generated by the passionate French fans inside the noisy Stade de France stadium.

While the All Blacks would have been relieved that Scott Barrett escaped sanction for his red card against the Springboks, they have written off the chances of another lock, Brodie Retallick, blindside flanker Shannon Frizell and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax being available.

Retallick and Frizell never played the Boks because of knee and hamstring injuries, while Lomax suffered a deep cut that required 30 stitches in London.

It's hoped all three will return to work before the playoffs.

While Ryan believed the All Blacks could have reversed the result at Twickenham if wing Mark Telea had not had a try disallowed late in the first half, saying it may have shifted momentum in their favour, he acknowledged the All Blacks had plenty of work to do.

Penalties conceded while attempting to shut down the Springboks' attacking lineouts led to referee Matthew Carley issuing a yellow card warning, with Scott Barrett and captain Sam Cane sin-binned after he lost patience.

“We have got to make some shifts and clearly adapt around a few things,'' Ryan stated in reference to the early penalties his forwards conceded.

“It was pretty clear. One where we probably went early on the maul, and the other one, our jumpers were getting thrown across on top of us. So we have got to be smarter around that area.

“But I thought overall our effort was good. But when you get a couple of cards, well it's pretty hard to play footy from there on in.”

Barrett's second yellow card for charging into Boks hooker Malcolm Marx in a breakdown led to his red card in the 39th minute. Reduced to 14 men, the All Blacks trailed 14-0 at halftime and unravelled as their opponents unloaded seven forwards off the bench.

The French will surely attempt to replicate the Springboks' success with their attacking lineouts, which resulted in tries to Kwagga Smith, Bongi Mbonambi and Marx, as well as compete on the All Blacks’ throw into the set-piece.

Ryan noted the big French forwards had “genuinely good” lineout options and there can be no doubt they will aim to weaponise their set-piece.

“We have to be at our best, to be fair,’ Ryan said.