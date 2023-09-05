Mark Reason: How the All Blacks can beat France in the Rugby World Cup opener

Mark Reason is a senior sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: France versus New Zealand.

You can smell the smoke in the air. You can almost hear the first collision. History and modernism. Flair and brutality. This is the most beautiful opening game in the history of the Rugby World Cup. C’est magnifique. Roll the ‘r’ in France and get ready to rumble.

For Ian Foster and his side, this is le crunch. I think France can just about afford to lose and still have prospects of going deep in this tournament, as South Africa did in 2019. But if New Zealand lose, then I fancy them to get the Boks in the quarterfinal, and I am not sure they will have the remaining resources to muscle through that one.

The good news for the All Blacks is that France are at their most vulnerable. They will not have Romain Ntamack, Cyril Baille, Jonathan Danty or Paul Willemse for this match. The loss of Danty is particularly devastating. The French 12 is their gainline enforcer. Only South Africa, with the luxury of both Damian Allende and Andre Esterhuizen, Australia and Fiji can compare in this crucial area of the modern game.

It is also why the availability and then performance of Jordie Barrett, who is in doubt for the opening clash, will go a long way to determining how far New Zealand go at this World Cup. In fact the trio of Barretts are likely to be the barometer. That is because there is such a distance between the top of their games and their off days.

Scott has to look after his discipline, because the refs are not going to show mercy. It is worth reminding Scott that four years ago France were cruising to the semifinal, 19-10 up against Wales, when Sebastian Vahaamahuna was sent off for violent play.

Stuff Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett.

“First around the neck and then a second go - bang. It’s very clear. I’m saying that’s a red card.”

So you are on a warning, Scott Barrett. France did not score another point and would go out of the tournament. Bang. The man who sent off the French lock was Jaco Peyper. The man in charge of the opening game is Jaco Peyper. Discipline. Bang.

Against South Africa not one of the Barretts was good. Beauden put in one horrible chip in the first half that threw away the All Blacks’ first period of sustained pressure. And his miscued left footer gave South Africa the lineout from which they scored at the start of the second. Beaudy needs to find his best stuff and he needs to do it from the start.

And then there is Jordie. The modern 12 needs to be your straight line, your north and south. Against South Africa Jordie didn’t know in what direction he was headed. He was intercepted for a try, he was charged down, Esterhuizen ran over the top of him and his penalty kicks to touch were dreadfully meek compared to Manie Libbok who kept spearing his team into the corner.

The blessing for Jordie is that there is no Danty on the other side of the line on Saturday morning (NZT). No one wants or even expects the younger Barrett to rip up the turf. But the All Blacks do need him to be efficient. Accuracy is the minimum requirement.

If Ian Foster can coax the Barretts back to their best, then New Zealand have every chance. I am not convinced France will implode. Their No 9 and captain Antoine Dupont is just too good a player to let that happen. France have also learned from history. The French players are moving freely among their people, as the All Blacks did in 2011. There is none of the self-imposed isolation that has cost French teams in the past.

No, France won’t implode. But Eddie Jones’s Australia did the All Blacks a massive favour in the final warmup game against France by exposing some very big holes in the French defence. Like many northern hemisphere sides France like to defend narrow, and that leaves points of weakness.

Australia kicked to the left wing of Gabin Villiere with a fair bit of success. The 27-year-old is an accomplished footballer, but his positioning was exposed on occasion. Australia also used width to score down the other side of the pitch, which provoked an almighty row between Alain Penaud and Thomas Ramos as to who was supposed to be the last defender.

Ramos is a superb goalkicker, so the All Blacks would be well advised to stop leaking penalties. But both he and his replacement Melvyn Jaminet are vulnerable in defence. Twice in the second half Australia’s halfback put in short high kicks into France’s 22 and on both occasions the Aussies recovered the ball and scored.

The problem for the All Blacks should not be a lack of points. Ireland put 32 on France in the Six Nations and in their five warmup games (against Wales, Scotland, twice, Fiji and Australia) France conceded an average of 23 points. When considering the trend towards higher scores, France defence coach Shaun Edwards emphasised the need to keep 15 players on the pitch. That is France’s number one, two and three goal.

It must also be New Zealand’s. The All Blacks found out just how hard it is to defend against a top side with reduced numbers when they played South Africa at Twickenham. In Super Rugby sides tend to push the limits of the refs. There is a mentality of “we shall not yield” whatever the cost in reduced numbers.

New Zealand are going to have to be smarter than that at this World Cup and it is going to have to start with captain Sam Cane. There are many ways of leading from the front as South Africa’s spiritual lodestar Siya Kolisi has so ably demonstrated. One of those ways is not to get pinged for penalties and yellow cards.

Cane gives away far too many of both. That has to change and it has to change starting with France. A red card decided the Women's World Cup. The All Blacks can't let the same thing happen to them.

New Zealand have to find the balance between physical aggression and legality. There are no excuses. They know Peyper as well as anyone and certainly better than the French. Keep the ref onside and they have a real chance of victory in what is shaping up to be an absolute snorter of an opener.

Allez les Bleus. Allez les Noirs. Hold onto your chairs, we're in for a humdinger.