Rugby World Cup: Ian Foster's big selection decisions for All Blacks' opener against France

Rugby World Cup, Pool A: All Blacks v France. Venue: Stade de France, Paris. Kickoff: 7.15am Saturday, September 9 (NZT). Coverage: Live on Stuff, Sky Sport 1 and Sky Open (live stream starts at 5.45am).

The numbers say the All Blacks have nothing to fear in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup opener against France, but the “knot in their gut” paints a different picture for Ian Foster’s men ahead of what could be an explosive beginning to the 10th edition of the game’s great global showcase.

The fact that the All Blacks open their crack at just a second Webb Ellis Cup triumph on foreign soil, and fourth all told, against a team they’ve met just once in the Foster era makes this a contest crackling with intrigue.

With so little recent experience, this shapes as the proverbial step into the unknown for a side fresh off its biggest mauling in more than a century of test rugby, at the hands of South Africa. Throw in that France have some juicy RWC history against the New Zealanders – rolling them twice in the knockout stages – that they will feel the support of an expectant nation at their sold-out Parisian stronghold.

France are also one of the form sides over the last two or three seasons (they sit, at world No 3, a spot above their Pool A rivals on the rankings) and you understand why a first ever group phase defeat for the All Blacks has to be more than just a cursory prospect.

Stuff Jordie Barrett’s injury scare has cast doubt over whether all three brothers will turn out against France.

“There’s still a knot in our gut from the last time we were here,” said All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod. “That hurt... we’ve held on to that a little bit. A couple of clips have been shown which still hurt.”

The French snapped a run of 14 consecutive defeats at the hands of the All Blacks when they thumped the outmatched Kiwis 40-25 on the final match of the 2021 northern tour at the same Stade de France.

There was a distinct feeling that day that the All Blacks were taught a lesson in controlled aggression, in attacking fluency and in the delicious mixture of muscle and hustle.

And the French highlight clips from that breakout display have been on loop in the New Zealand team room for much of this week.

“They ran out and around us, and got through us. That suits their style – they look for space, run into it well and feed off each other. We can’t allow that.”

McLeod didn’t mind mentioning that there was one clip in particular his players had become sick of. It’s the breakout from his own in-goal sparked by (now injured) French first-five Romain Ntamack that ended in a penalty at the other end and a yellow card that killed off any New Zealand hopes.

Neither side will be at full-strength for the opener, with the French shorn of Ntamack and lock Paul Willemse for the tournament, and denied other key operators such as prop Cyril Baille, powerful centre Jonathan Danty and flanker Anthony Jelonch for the opener.

The All Blacks will also have to dig deeper than they would have liked for such an important match, with lock Brodie Retallick (knee), loose forward Shannon Frizell (hamstring) and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax (deep cut to knee) all expected to sit out, with giant midfielder Jordie Barrett also under a major cloud after a knee “niggle” resurfaced.

That should see veteran tighthead Nepo Laulala get the start at No 3 (with the likelihood Foster keeps Fletcher Newell in the impact role he excels in) and Luke Jacobson given the crack at No 6 (think about it, with Scott Barrett required in the second row, there are scant other options).

Jacobson played just 38 minutes against the Boks at Twickenham before making way for Tupou Vaa’i in a forward reshuffle caused by the red card to Scott Barrett.

It would also be a statement-type match for Laulala who was played off the park in that 2021 defeat to the French, and soon after lost his spot as starting tighthead to Lomax.

Barrett’s status is not clear, after he missed Monday’s training in Lyon, but his absence would likely see veteran Anton Lienert-Brown promoted to starting duty, and the versatile David Havili come on to the bench.

Some might have preferred it the other way round, but just 40 minutes of NPC rugby in the last few months sees the Tasman stalwart majorly underdone.The All Blacks will name their lineup at a press conference in Paris at 3.30 am on Thursday (NZT).

Possible All Blacks team: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett/Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papalii, Cam Roigard, David Havili/Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.