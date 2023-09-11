news
National
World
the forever project
Politics
Business
prosper
rural
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
Wairarapa
wellington
nelson
marlborough
West Coast
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
neighbourly
mags4gifts
Ensemble
stuff events
stuff coupons
Sport
Rugby World Cup 2023
Neesham makes Black Caps World Cup squad as Milne, Allen miss out ... read more
Rugby World Cup match highlights: South Africa vs Scotland
Stuff sports reporters
08:05, Sep 11 2023
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email
Watch highlights of the Rugby World Cup pool B match between South Africa and Scotland in Marseille.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
MARSEILLE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 10: Frans Malherbe of South Africa plays a pass ahead of Jamie Ritchie and Sione Tuipulotu of Scotland during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Scotland at Stade Velodrome on September 10, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email