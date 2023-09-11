Neesham makes Black Caps World Cup squad as Milne, Allen miss out ... read more

Rugby World Cup match highlights: South Africa vs Scotland

08:05, Sep 11 2023

Watch highlights of the Rugby World Cup pool B match between South Africa and Scotland in Marseille.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 10: Frans Malherbe of South Africa plays a pass ahead of Jamie Ritchie and Sione Tuipulotu of Scotland during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between South Africa and Scotland at Stade Velodrome on September 10, 2023 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
