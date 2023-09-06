Assessing Ian Foster: Will the Great Enigma ride off with the Rugby World Cup crown?

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has had a troubled reign, but can rewrite his legacy with a World Cup triumph in France.

ANALYSIS: These are the final days of Ian Foster, All Blacks coach. We know that much as the 10th edition of the Rugby World Club plays out in France. What is to be determined is what the legacy will be for a man who has presided over some historic low points for this iconic team, but also won the unconditional backing of the men who play for him.

Like many who have gone before, Foster will ultimately be judged on his ability to bring home the Webb Ellis Cup. Success in the quadrennial global arm-wrestle – making him just the second All Blacks coach to do so away from New Zealand – would erase a lot of heartache and disappointment along the way, a lot of performance shortcomings, selection slips and decision-making faux pas. You rule the world, and nobody gives a jot about the how – just the what.

It’s why he fought so hard, unsuccessfully, for the All Blacks coaching succession plan to be put on a World Cup timeline. He knows too well a triumph in France would effectively force automatic retention. It’s also why NZ Rugby finally made a decision and refused to yield to his pressure. To do so would have led to the loss of Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson who unquestionably deserves his crack, regardless of what plays out in RWC 2023.

1 NEWS A small crowd of people gathered as the New Zealand team departed for their base camp, escorted by police.

There are also two sides to that World Cup coin. Fail to lead the team to the only result that cuts the mustard with the New Zealand public, and all bets are off. John Hart lost just one test over two imperious seasons with the All Blacks through 1996 and 1997, but the wheels fell off in 1998 and then they were upset by the fast-finishing French in the RWC semi in 1999. Suddenly his majestic triumphs were, if not forgotten, superseded.

Graham Henry, before he was a knight of the realm, failed abysmally in his first crack at the global crown, after 2007’s historic Cardiff quarterfinal exit (déjà vu, anyone?) at the hands of those French again. But then a funny thing happened: the coach got another crack – a chance to rise from his failures. And thus began a realm of succession in the All Blacks coaching ranks that has only just been broken by the call to go early with Robertson.

Translation: it’s do or die for Foster in France – win it all and ride off into the sunset with the metaphorical middle digit raised aloft; or crash and burn and have a nation of sage rugby watchers muttering, “told ya so”.

Too simplistic? Or holistic? Judging a man’s tenure on one tournament in which a bounce of the ball, blast of the whistle, or snap of a tendon could undermine months, even years, of toil? Shouldn’t we appraise Foster on his four-year body of work, and not just two short months of RWC survival?

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ina Foster, under head coach Steve Hansen, brought the Webb Ellis Cup home in 2015. Can he repeat the feat?

Sure, winning the Cup would paper over a lot of the cracks that have appeared on the All Blacks’ facade (since the last two years of the Steve Hansen tenure, if we’re honest). And losing it would unleash the hounds, so to speak. But the question in the shadow of Saturday’s tournament opener against the hosts at Stade de France, is this: how do we assess this polarising coach who has so many doubters, yet inspired a cache of legends (Beauden Barrett, Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith, among others) to go to bat for him when the axe was about to come crashing down in Jo’burg?

Truth be told, it is hard to get a read on this perplexing character who puffs his chest out in defiance when things are unravelling, yet twists himself into a knot at the mere hint of media criticism. He tells us he’s a fighter and survivor; yet he appears to have a thin exterior when the going gets tough. He has repeatedly undertaken his only in-depth media interviews in recent years with hand-picked friendly types happy to sing from the songbook.

To paraphrase Winston Churchill, Foster is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. He can be engaging, thoughtful and humorous; he is determined and dogged; and a decent bloke clearly lurks within. Yet he sulks when the narrative twists not his way, and has shunned critics who have challenged his record and ways. Some decisions, too, have been off beam, which he has either refused to acknowledge or sidestepped completely.

It was telling that after the tribulations of 2022, when the All Blacks could easily have had six or seven defeats, and were forced to sack two of his hand-picked assistants mid-campaign, his most honest reflection came only in front of in-house cameras.

“I was going through what I put the players through every week,” he said in an All Blacks-produced documentary of surviving the axe. “Every week they put on a black jersey they know if they don’t perform it could be their last. Pressure is a funny old thing. We got ourselves into that mess – we had to get ourselves out of it.”

David Rogers/Getty Images The All Blacks came tumbling down against the Boks at Twickenham in their final RWC dress-rehearsal.

So, how do we sum up his time thus far?

The numbers are illuminating. A 69% win-rate heading into the World Cup is the lowest of the professional era. Even John Mitchell (82%), whose short reign was a public relations disaster, won at a greater rate.

Foster won only half of his six tests in a Covid-impacted first season, including an historic defeat to Argentina; year two (a creampuff schedule front-loaded with easybeats) was better, but still included losses to the Springboks in Australia, and signoff thumpings at Ireland and France; and in 2022 they sank to that historic home series defeat to Ireland, from 1-0 up, followed by a record loss to the Boks in Mbombela that made it five ‘Ls’ in six, and then an inexplicable home implosion against the Pumas.

That’s when the walls threatened to come crashing down on a group dubbed “Foster’s Imposters”. The coach dodged a scheduled post-Ireland media appearance as relations between the All Blacks and NZ Rugby were strained to breaking point.

The upshot was John Plumtree and Brad Mooar were sacked, yet not the man who hand-picked them. And in a move dripping with irony, he recruited Robertson’s right-hand man (Jason Ryan) as his new forwards coach. It might have been his smartest move, yet it was also brazen larceny.

Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images Ian Foster has faced his critics through a rollercoaster ride as head coach of the All Blacks.

Even this year has had its dips already. Four straight victories were undone by a record, and ominous, 35-7 thumping by the Boks in the final RWC dress rehearsal.

Selections have not exactly been inspired either. He left both Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax off his original squad for Ireland, and by the tour to South Africa they had become his starting props in a long-overdue refresh. He only begrudgingly ran with Jordie Barrett at 12 when injuries forced it, and has clung steadfastly to Beauden Barrett at fullback when Will Jordan appears to offer so much more. The elusive Mark Telea was also somewhat of an accidental first-choice wing.

Credit where it’s due too: he has got some things right. He stuck with Sam Whitelock and Codie Taylor through form wobbles, and they have come back strong. You could say something similar about the skipper, even if Sam Cane is still fending off as many critics as opponents.

If we’re honest, this All Blacks team appears stuck between eras. Maybe there are too many greats of yesteryear on the downward curve, and not enough new breed on the way up. The wizards of Foz have been a little thin on the ground.

Maybe fears, going back to an unsuccessful tenure with the Chiefs, that Foster is simply not a great head coach are founded. Maybe not.

The World Cup will be the judge of that. Buckle in to see if the Great Enigma can summon one final twist in his tale.

Tale of the tape: All Blacks coaches in professional era

Ian Foster W27, L10, D2 – 69% win percentage

Steve Hansen W93, L10, D4 – 87%

Graham Henry W88, L15 – 85%

John Mitchell W23, L4, D1 – 82%

Wayne Smith W12, Ll – 71%

John Hart W31, L9, D1 0 76%