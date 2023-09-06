French great Olivier Magne fires shot at All Blacks ahead of Rugby World Cup opener

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles prepares for his final rugby hoorah at this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Quelle horreur! French rugby legend Olivier Magne has lit the fuse on Saturday’s Rugby World Cup opener by labelling Ian Foster’s All Blacks “the weakest in history” ahead of their matchup against the tournament hosts at Stade de France.

In stark contrast to the respectful tones being uttered by the current French players and coaches ahead of the highly anticipated Group A clash in Paris – clearly mindful of the folly of poking the bear – the former loose forward who appeared in two World Cups for Les Bleus and won 89 caps in total has shown no such restraint.

Magne, a hard-nosed competitor, was a key member of the 1999 outfit who famously tipped Jonah Lomu and the All Blacks out of the World Cup in a semifinal comeback for the ages. He was also a starter in the ‘03 RWC team that lost 40-13 to the New Zealanders in the playoff for third in Sydney.

Julian Finney/Getty Images The All Blacks were battered and bruised after their final pre-WC hitout against the Boks in London.

Writing in his column in Midi Olympique, the now 50-year-old coach did not hold back in his assessment of the All Blacks under Ian Foster, taking special note of their 35-7 record dismantling by South Africa just a fortnight out from their Cup clash against the French.

It was the New Zealanders’ first defeat of 2025, after sashaying through the Rugby Championship, while the French split games against Scotland before breezing past Fiji and Australia in their final two preparation contests.

“To me, the Big Three of this World Cup is France, SA (South Africa) and Ireland,” he wrote. “I am especially worried about this New Zealand team. When I see the level that the XV of France is able to display over 80 minutes against Australia … this opening game could be tough for the All Blacks.”

John Selkirk/Stuff Olivier Magne in action for France against the All Blacks on their 2007 tour of New Zealand.

Magne was contrasting France’s 47-17 victory over the Wallabies at Stade de France to wrap up preparations with the All Blacks’ implosion against the Boks when a red card to Scott Barrett effectively derailed them.

“South Africa’s display against New Zealand is significant for the world of rugby,” he added.

“Now, isn’t this All Blacks team the weakest in history? I’m wondering. Really. I feel like New Zealand’s Rugby Championship wins were a bit of a sham.”

All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod was more bemused than belligerent when asked about Magne’s assertions during preparations in Lyon this week, admitting he hadn’t seen the reference first-hand.

But he did make it clear that the All Blacks were not reliant on “external” criticism motivating them ahead of such an important match as the World Cup opener against the highly favoured hosts in front of a sold-out Stade de France stadium.

“We’re pretty happy,” said the All Blacks defence coach. “We’ve got enough things in front of us to be motivated about: the last time we played here (a 40-25 defeat), our recent game against South Africa and the first game of the World Cup.

Julian Finney/Getty Images The All Blacks struggled to contain South Africa’s Canan Moodie at Twickenham recently.

“Those are things we’re focused on, and I’m quite glad our players can’t [read] French. We won’t be using that story to motivate us. We have our own internal things we’re excited about.”

McLeod did accept that both the 2021 defeat to the French and, more pointedly, the recent Boks thumping offered plenty of lessons for the New Zealanders ahead of their bid to claim just a second global title on foreign soil.

“We spent a fair bit of time in Germany going through [the Twickenham defeat] and looking at what we could have done better. Responding to the referee was absolutely one takeaway. However the big areas were around the lineout and how we responded to some tactics the South Africans brought and also what we didn’t adjust to, both in lineout maul defence and around it.”

And McLeod said it was “much the same” in terms of what they expected from world No 3 France.

“They’ve got a massive pack who are mobile and have skill. They’re very good at driving but also playing around their lineout. So the work we’ve done we hope has really strengthened us there and we’re ready for that.

“On the flip side, when they use the ball their flair, their skillsets and their ability to see space and pass to it, run to it, kick to it … we respect that a lot and we’ve worked hard on it.”

But McLeod did take the subtlest of digs himself, making it clear the French were about to face the pressure factor, playing a World Cup on home soil with such high expectations.

“The feeling at training the last couple of days, I think the loss to them last time, our performance against South Africa and the opening game have all combined to create a heightened sense of this game. It’s one we thrive in, and we love,” he said.

“But some of the players also know the pressure of playing a World Cup at home. We’re sure France will feel that. So the occasion is going to be massive.”