Jordie Barrett 'responding well' ahead of All Blacks' Rugby World Cup opener

Barrett hasn't trained in Lyon the last two days, although he has been with the group at their sessions.

If no news is, er, good news, then the All Blacks might be feeling a little better about the prospect of key midfielder Jordie Barrett playing in Saturday’s (NZT) opening game of the Rugby World Cup against tournament hosts France.

Assistant coach Scott Mcleod fronted the media for a second straight day in Lyon on Tuesday (early Wednesday NZT) and provided an update of sorts on Barrett who is battling knee soreness leading into the Stade de France clash in Paris.

He said the youngest of three Barrett brothers in the squad had “responded well” to treatment and, crucially, had “improved from yesterday” as he battled knee soreness that had cropped up this week. But McLeod stopped well short of green-lighting the powerhouse No 12 to face the French in the likely Group A decider.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jordie Barrett has made positive progress with his knee, but remains in doubt for the France pool opener.

”We haven’t checked him in any physical form. We’ll leave that till tomorrow,” added the All Blacks defence coach. “He’s had the night off and the day off today. He’s just responded well to treatment but we’ll have a better picture when we can test that tomorrow.”

McLeod confirmed Barrett will be fully assessed ahead of the team’s main training run in Lyon on Wednesday before they board the train to head to Paris.

”We’ll have to see how he wakes up tomorrow. He’ll have an assessment before [training] to see where he’s at, and we’ll go from there.”

With the French going through similar, but more serious, concerns around their own first-choice midfielder Jonathan Danty, McLeod admitted the All Blacks were planning on seeing the bruising runner, but hoping they might not.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jordie Barrett, right, and brother Beauden scoot back to base after All Blacks training in Lyon.

“Geez, I heard he was definitely out. I hope he’s definitely out,” added the coach. “He’s a very important player for them, and brings a lot of power to their game. They structure a lot of their go-forward ball off him. We’ve prepared that he’s going to play until the team is named, and then we’ll plan accordingly from there.”

Both France and New Zealand will announce their lineups for the highly anticipated first game of this World Cup in Paris on Wednesday afternoon (early Thursday NZT).

McLeod said his feeling was it was neither an advantage or disadvantage to face a tournament heavyweight like France so early (it will be their record-breaking eighth World Cup matchup), but he did indicate there was hope for positive spinoffs from the All Blacks’ last performance when they walloped 35-7 by South Africa at Twickenham.

“From my knowledge of All Blacks teams, when they lose, they hurt a lot,” he said. “They don’t like losing and want to rectify it. That will be our motivation first and foremost, that’s what we’ve been building towards, and France just adds to that motivation in terms of being the host nation, and one of our great opponents.”

Asked if he could sense a response such as what they produced at Ellis Park and in Hamilton last year following significant defeats, McLeod added: “Their ears have been open a lot more, they’ve searched a lot deeper in terms of their execution and understanding of what they have to do, and they want to build to a level they want to play at. The legacy of the jersey means a great deal to the players, and they don’t want to let that down.”

McLeod also made it clear that the French are going to have their own issues dealing with the pressure of playing a World Cup at home when there is such high expectation around performance.

“I haven’t been involved in a home World Cup, but listening to Richie McCaw and Dan Carter talk about it, there’s a huge weight of expectation. It’s not something you can escape. Every day it’s around you – the people you see, it’s in the newspapers, on the radio, on the billboards ... it’s everywhere, and it can be consuming.

“They talked about how they deal with that, but I’m not going to share that. France will have their own ways in how they deal with that, and I’m sure the last few years with the increase in their play, they will have understood how to deal with that pressure.”

They will need to, because a lot more of it is coming as this tournament plays out.