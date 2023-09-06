Rugby World Cup: David Havili poised to provide fix as All Blacks eye French challenge

Barrett hasn't trained in Lyon the last two days, although he has been with the group at their sessions.

After what David Havili has been through the last few years, being catapulted into contention for the Rugby World Cup opener on the back of just 40 minutes of rugby since late-May is the least of his worries. Mark the Mako ready for whatever is required.

Havili may or may not have a role to play in the Group A clash at Stade de France early Saturday (7.15am NZT), depending on the state of Jordie Barrett’s tender left knee. The incumbent No 12 certainly appeared to be on the improve on the eve of team selection, with a crucial fitness test scheduled for Lyon to assess his readiness.

Any sort of selection shuffle would likely see the 28-year-old Nelsonian brought on to the bench, with veteran midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown the chief candidate to slot into Barrett’s No 12 spot, if required.

On the surface it would be a big ask for the 25-test Havili, who has played a half of rugby (for Tasman against Otago on August 4) since going down with a hamstring injury in May that required every bit of a two-month recovery period.

The heady Crusaders utility back admitted to Stuff it had been “touch and go” just to squeeze into Ian Foster’s 33-man squad for the World Cup, and after not being required for action in the final warmup clash against the Springboks in London – a 35-7 record thumping that has led to considerable navel-gazing for the New Zealanders – he might have anticipated a quiet opening week of the global event.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images David Havili: "I’m just grateful to be in this environment and giving everything I can to this team."

Asked what it would mean to him to run out in the 23 at Stade de France, given a testing last few years (an emergency bowel operation, a head knock, and this year’s hamstring problems have been among the afflictions to limit his game-time), Havili’s answer was simple.

“Everything,” he replied, “I’ve had a tough run over the last couple of years. I’m just grateful to be in this environment and giving everything I can to this team. Over the last couple of weeks it’s sunk in that I've potentially got an opportunity to play this weekend. If I get that the smile on my face running out will be huge.”

In fact, Havili didn’t mind admitting that a couple of years back even taking part in a World Cup was probably the furthest thing from his mind.

“I’ve been through a bit of a rough road, with major bowel surgery, and injuries the last couple of years. It’s just been about timing and giving myself the opportunity to be here. My Super Rugby probably didn’t finish the way I wanted in the final run, and I had to show I was ready to go and get that 40 minutes in against Otago.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images It’s fins up as David Havili and Finlay Christie scooter in for All Blacks training in Lyon this week.

Havili was excited, too, about the prospect of taking on a quality French side with their tails up on the back of a pretty successful World Cup cycle that has seem them emerge, alongside Ireland, as the heavyweights of the north.

It was noted that the All Blacks had played the French just once over the last five years – a 40-25 home victory in Paris in 2021 that snapped a 14-test New Zealand losing streak for Les Bleus – and Havili was asked if that made their opener any more difficult.

“I don’t think so,” he shot back. “What France have been doing the last couple of years has been amazing. They’ve beaten a lot of sides around the world. We’re focused on what we can do and how we can implement our game-plan.”

That said, the adaptable backline Mr Fixit conceded that the heavy defeat last time out in Paris left the All Blacks well armed on the motivation front.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images David Havili has had his issues the last few years but feels ready to help the All Blacks in this campaign.

“As a team we didn’t execute many opportunities [in ‘21]. France took theirs and did that really well. Antoine Dupont’s running game is a danger, and we’ve got to make sure we’re all on around the field. There is X-factor across the whole French side, and we’ve got to have plans in place to stop that.”

And Havili said watching repeat clips of that Paris horror show last time out at Stade de France had been both sobering, and enlightening.

“It gives you the opportunity to get better. That’s what we’re about as professional players. You take the tough losses on the chin, and you move forward and get better. That’s what we’ve got to do this weekend. I think we’ve done that over the last couple of weeks. We’ve certainly put a lot of those lessons into these last couple of trainings.”

The All Blacks will announce their lineup to face the French early Thursday (NZT), soon after hitting the bright lights of Paris. Whether Havili is among them probably hinges on how quickly Barrett has shaken off that knee injury.