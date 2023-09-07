Jordie Barrett out, Anton Lienert-Brown to start All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup opener

Jordie Barrett is out for the All Blacks’ World Cup opener against France, with Anton Lienert-Brown coming into midfield.

Rugby World Cup, Pool A: All Blacks v France. Venue: Stade de France, Paris. Kickoff: 7.15am Saturday, September 9 (NZT). Coverage: Live on Stuff, Sky Sport 1 and Sky Open (live stream starts at 5.45am).

Influential All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett has failed to prove his fitness for Saturday’s (NZT) Rugby World Cup opener against France, with Anton Lienert-Brown coming into the midfield to replace the regular starting No 12.

Barrett, the 26-year-old first-choice second five-eighths, has been battling a knee injury all week ahead of the Pool A clash against the tournament hosts and was unable to shake it off in time to make the much-anticipated clash.

The 52-test powerhouse back has been a regular in the All Blacks midfield alongside Rieko Ioane. They have played all but one of the New Zealanders’ tests in tandem in 2023.

But Lienert-Brown, at his second World Cup, is a more than capable replacement against the powerful French lineup, and brings plenty of experience into the No 12 spot for what should be a high-octane clash at a sold-out Stade de France.

Ian Foster has chosen his strongest possible lineup for the tournament opener, though he has had to make do without three regular starters in lock Brodie Retallick (knee), loose forward Shannon Frizell (hamstring) and prop Tyrel Lomax (cut knee) who are all on the injured list, and expected back soon.

All told there are just three changes from the XV that started the final warmup clash against South Africa at Twickenham, with veteran Nepo Laulala replacing Lomax at tighthead, Codie Taylor resuming at hooker for Dane Coles and Dalton Papalii replacing Luke Jacobson at No 6. There are also five tweaks to the bench where Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tupou Vaa’i are the only survivors from London.

Chiefs and Waikato loose forward Jacobson was a little unlucky to make way for Papalii on the blindside after he played just 39 minutes at Twickenham, while the Crusaders pairing of Scott Barrett and veteran Sam Whitelock, who will play his 147th test, run out in the second row in Retallick’s absence.

The All Blacks have never lost a pool match at the nine previous World Cups and will meet the French for a record eighth time at the global event. A victory at Stade de France would be the New Zealanders 50th at this tournament as they chase their fourth title, and just second away from home.

The All Blacks also announced that wing Emoni Narawa has been ruled out of the World Cup with a back injury.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Dalton Papalii, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tuungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku.