All Blacks tackle the farewell factor as Rugby World Cup kickoff becomes reality

Rugby World Cup, Pool A: All Blacks v France. Venue: Stade de France, Paris. Kickoff: 7.15am Saturday, September 9 (NZT). Coverage: Live on Stuff, Sky Sport 1 and Sky Open (live stream starts at 5.45am).

This won’t surprise you, but steely Sam Whitelock is bottling up the emotions of his fourth and final Rugby World Cup about to become a reality, and fellow final lap-of-the-track All Black Aaron Smith is ready to ride his all the way to the finish-line.

Different strokes for different folks. And when it comes to 34-year-old lock Whitelock, who is about to tick off some special achievements in the game at this global gathering, and the champion little halfback they call Nugget, well they’re the proverbial chalk and cheese the way they go about their business.

Whitelock is cool, calm and collected, with a rigid focus and no-frills approach. The clinical Cantab (by way of Feilding) has his way, and it never deviates much from a well-established pathway undertaken with a minimum of fuss. And it’s worked mightily for him over the years as he has established himself as one of the great locks of all time in a test career stretching back to 2010.

Smith, also 34, and about to roll out for his 120th test, is a different kettle of the proverbial. The diminutive No 9 is all coiled intensity and emotional overload and wears his heart on his sleeve like no other, screaming at his forwards, exalting over a key play and driving himself to deliver what he can for his team.

No way is more right or more wrong than the other. It’s just the different approaches they take to their business which they were happy to reflect upon after being named by coach Ian Foster to start Friday’s much-anticipated World Cup opener at a sold-out Stade de France (kickoff 7.15am Saturday NZT).

“It’s a massive privilege,” said Whitelock of what lies ahead. “To go to one World Cup and play for your country is massive. It’s not lost on me how awesome this is. But that’s all individual stuff and rugby is a team game. The challenge of the opening game against the home nation at s old-out stadium, it’s going to be massive.”

Whitelock really is on the cusp of something special too. The tournament opener will be his 147th cap for the All Blacks – just one shy of the great Richie McCaw’s all-time record. It will also be his 20th World Cup test trailing only McCaw and England’s Jason Leonard who sit on 22. He also equals the record by attending his fourth World Cup and should his team find a way to nail their fourth title, he would sit in a pantheon of one as a three-time winner.

Michel Euler/AP All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith: ‘You can’t help but dream of being in these moments, and it’s finally here.’

Surely the emotions must be swirling just a little?

“I can’t say I’ve thought too much about it,” he smiled. “I’ve thought about it a little bit, but there’s always so much to do to prepare for a normal test, let alone one of this magnitude. It’s actually easy to put all that to one side.

“I’ve played alongside some amazing players who have achieved some amazing things, and they’ve all said at different stages when you look back at these things when you have a quiet moment at home, or with family, that’s when you sit back and have that little nod of the head and say that was amazing what we achieved.

“That time is not now. I’m quite happy to leave that to one side and get on with what I have to do.”

Smith, naturally, takes a different approach, and most definitely embraces the moment more than his old mate from the pack.

“This one is very special,” he reflected. “When it got announced that it was France at home at the Stade de France you can’t help but dream of being in those moments. It’s finally here. We’ve had nearly a month since the squad was named, and now we’re two days away. As a competitor you just want these moments.”

And Smith has very much learned what works for him on the rugby track.

“I’ve learned my emotions give me a lot of energy,” he notes. “But also you can’t wander your mind too far ahead. For me it’s about enjoying what’s in front of me and being open in that moment. As you get to this part of your career every day is a special day, and it doesn’t get any more special than being an All Black at a World Cup and getting up every day and trying to be the best version of yourself, and add to the team.

“Emotions can be overwhelming and I’ve definitely put plans in place to keep me grounded, to keep me focused and trying to enjoy each moment for what is, whether that’s seeing a bit of France, whether that’s getting better as a rugby player, or whether that’s connecting with my brothers and my team-mates.”

Whitelock and Smith are not the only All Blacks rounding out some of the all-time great careers in the black jersey in France. But, in their own special ways, they will both be leading the charge of the old brigade as far as it takes them at this World Cup.