Fiji suffer injury blow with first-five Caleb Muntz ruled out of Rugby World Cup

Fiji first-five Caleb Muntz has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup after sustaining a knee injury during a practice session less than a week before the tournament kicks off.

The Fiji Rugby Union posted a statement on its official website Wednesday saying the young playmaker hurt his knee in a non-contact practice session in France on Monday.

“It’s most devastating for us as a group and for Caleb, he has worked so hard for the past two years with the Fijian Drua and for Flying Fijians," head coach Simon Raiwalui said in a statement.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

"We feel for him as a young man he misses the opportunity so close to the Rugby World Cup.”

Raiwalui hasn't announced a replacement for the 33-player squad. Fiji open their pool C campaign against Wales on Tuesday (NZT) at Bordeaux, and face two-time champions Australia at Saint Etienne on Sept. 19.

“Once we name the team for the match against Wales we will have utmost faith in whom we have selected,” Raiwalui said.

Muntz, a reliable goal-kicker and solid defensive first-five, was born in Huntly and attended Hamilton Boys’ High School.

He has been part of the Fijian Drua Super Rugby squad for the past two seasons and made his test debut for Fiji against Tonga this year.

Muntz played an important role in Fiji’s upset 30-22 win over England at Twickenham last month and was set to start in the No. 10 jersey at the World Cup.