Alun Wyn Jones leads Wales out on to the field for their World Cup quarterfinal against France in 2019.

For decades, Welsh rugby fans have gloried in their national team’s success as home-grown heroes bearing names such as Jones, Davies and Williams have lit up the pitch.

But now, supporters of the men in red facing a bleak Rugby World Cup may be wondering whether the side’s recent decline can be blamed on the fact that the Joneses are no longer keeping up.

For the first time in Rugby World Cup history, the Welsh squad is devoid of Joneses.

Five Joneses started a World Cup match in 2003, but almost two decades later the side is bereft of them.

There have been 77 male Joneses fielded for the international side over the years.

Former captain Alun Wyn Jones remains their most capped international player, with 21 World Cup appearances alone.

Wyn Jones, 37, played 158 times for Wales as well as 12 tests for the British and Irish Lions.

He captained Wales 48 times, including the 2019 Six Nations tournament where he was named player of the tournament at the Grand Slam.

But Robert Jones, who was capped 54 times for the side during his career, was Wales’ first World Cup Jones, having played at the debut tournament in 1987.

In 2019 there were two Joneses in the squad, up from one in 2015. But there was a quad of Joneses in 2011 and five Joneses who were picked in 2007 and 2003. In 1999 there was a duo of Joneses, one in 1995 and two in 1991.

Rugby historian Huw Richards said Joneses have “a huge legacy” in Wales, with the Welsh people “seeing themselves in the squad”.

“Generations will have their own favourites,” he told the BBC.

The dying number of men named Jones in the World Cup squad comes amid a general decline.

It is estimated that the number of Joneses in the country has dropped from 11 to 5 per cent since 1881, according to Forebears data.

MATT DUNHAM/AP Former Wales first-five Stephen Jones attempts to stop All Blacks enforcer Jerry Collins.

It became popular in Wales as biblical names were adopted en masse across Europe while pagan names such as Albus and Imbolc were replaced with Christian names like John around 500 years ago.

And in 1542 when Henry VIII united England and Wales through an act of Parliament, Welsh people had to adopt fixed surnames to interact with UK legal frameworks.

Welshmen would use their father’s name to meet the requirement. So Jones, being a derivative of John, was adopted as the surname, resulting in a glut of John Joneses.

Another contributing factor to the decline of Joneses in the Welsh squad is the increasing number of foreign-born players who have become citizens of Wales.

This year’s side features Taulupe Faletau, born in Tonga, Christ Tshiunza, born in Congo and Gareth Anscombe, born in New Zealand.

Tangaki Faletau arrived in Wales aged seven and has since become one of the biggest names in Welsh rugby. He has played in seven world cups and has 100 international caps to his name.

He was the first Pacific Islander to play for Wales in 2011 against the Barbarians.

Faletau was first called up to the Wales senior squad on Nov 1, 2010 following the withdrawal of Ryan Jones and Rob McCusker.

George North and Henry Thomas have also made the line-up despite both being born in England.