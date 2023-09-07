Rugby World Cup: How the All Blacks shape the mood of a nation

New Zealand has a complicated relationship with the Rugby World Cup.

From the nightmare at Cardiff in 2007 to world domination in 2015, the All Blacks have had their moments – very good and very bad.

And we as a nation have been along for the ride.

The team's performance, particularly when it matters most, can mirror the mood of a nation. To reflect how the rugby-following public is feeling during the tournament, Stuff has brought back the Mood-o-Meter, which we first introduced four years ago.

The Mood-o-Meter will be updated throughout the ups and downs of the tournament. You'll see it on our homepage and in World Cup related stories.

Our mood-readers will set the meter to one of five settings:-

Gutted

Remember how you felt after France beat the All Blacks at Cardiff in 2007?

Or what about when Australia tipped the All Blacks out of the 2003 tournament. No?

Maybe something more recent, like when they lost to England in the semifinal in Japan four years ago? Yes, that pit you felt in your stomach feeling is as bad as it gets.

Stink

It almost had to be South Africa in 1995, didn't it? The All Blacks, led by Jonah Lomu, were superb, but just fell at the last hurdle. It wasn't ideal.

Or how about when Dan Carter was ruled out injured in 2011? The mood was dark, but all was not quite lost.

No Worries

Things are OK but nothing to get too excited about yet.

Remember when as reigning champions the All Blacks beat Argentina 26-16 to start the 2015 tournament? It wasn't a fantastic performance. It was more like: 'No worries, bro'.

AARON WOOD/STUFF All Blacks team to play their first pool game against France at Stade de France, Paris on Saturday.

This is where we’ve set the mood heading into the tournament; a great international season has been marred slightly by that towelling by the Springboks two weeks ago, so we’re somewhere in the middle at the moment and feeling that the result of the opening game against France will push the mood one way or the other.

Flash

Remember when the All Blacks edged past South Africa in 2015, or when they swept Australia aside in the semifinal in 2011? Good times, but there was better to come.

Stoked

The exalted relief of the 2011 final. The ecstasy of annihilating France in the 2015 quarterfinal. The first World Cup final in 1987. Lomu destroying England in '95. Good times, full stop.