Rugby World Cup: The big questions out of the All Blacks' defeat to France in Paris

Hosts finish far too strongly for the All Blacks in the tournament opener at Stade de France.

ANALYSIS: Let's start on a cheerful note.

All is not lost for the All Blacks. They can still win the World Cup. While the 27-13 loss to France in the opening match of the tournament in Paris on Saturday morning was an ordinary way for All Blacks supporters to begin their weekend, it's not an excuse for them to throw the teapot through their TV screens.

Not yet, anyway.

If they can sweep through their next three pool games unbeaten, the All Blacks will meet Ireland, South Africa or Scotland in their quarterfinal. They are not out of this race. The crockery can stay on the shelf – for now.

Problems need to be solved, that's obvious.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his assistants have to twist their thinking caps on, and given the way the French swamped the All Blacks in the final 20 minutes of the match at Stade de France, Foster and his staff have a small hill of material to sift through.

If he doesn't think New Zealand rugby supporters are concerned he's dreaming.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster speaks to his players after the 27-13 loss to France in Paris.

A fortnight earlier the All Blacks suffered their worst-ever test defeat when the Springboks thumped them 35-7 in London. Now, this. Blimey.

No-one, unless their brain has been replaced by a pot of dog food, reckoned the French would be easy to defeat in front of a parochial crowd of around 80,000 people.

That doesn't mean All Blacks fans shouldn't have had reason to believe, and many were optimistic of a positive outcome before the match. Now, well, there are plenty of reasons to be nervous.

What were the early signs that things were going wrong in Paris?

The late withdrawal of skipper and openside flanker Sam Cane, a consequence of him hurting his back at the captain's run the day before the game, and the unavailability of tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, blindside flanker Tyrel Lomax and second five-eighth Jordie Barrett forced Foster to field a depleted team.

"There were some good lessons for us,'' Foster said afterwards. "We fired some good bullets, we just didn't fire enough.''

David Rogers/Getty Images Beauden Barrett and Antoine Dupont of France compete for the loose ball at Stade de France.

Brave words.

Some might say the All Blacks were firing blanks, not potent missiles, during that final quarter. For the record, the All Blacks were leading 13-9 when left wing Mark Telea scored his second try in the 43rd minute. The French then scored 18 unanswered points. Something went badly wrong.

There will be plenty of questions for Foster and his team to ask themselves ahead of their next pool game against Namibia in Toulouse.

Can the late withdrawal of Cane be used as an excuse for the defeat?

No. It was a blow, of course. But Dalton Papali'i, who switched to No 7 from blindside flanker, is a big unit and no stranger to playing internationals.

There was also plenty of leadership: No 8 Ardie Savea took over the captaincy, lock Sam Whitelock has led his country before and is one of the All Blacks greatest locks, hooker Codie Taylor is playing in his third World Cup. So, too, are backs Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett.

Should Foster berate his team for conceding 12 penalties, given the French were only pinged four times?

Absolutely. His players can grumble all they like and say they were stiffed a few times, but the numbers tell the story.

Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot was clearly frustrated to get penalised twice for his knee dropping to the ground, he would have no doubt loved to have a re-set, but that's the game. It can be cruel.

Right wing Will Jordan pushed his luck and got snapped when he took French fullback Thomas Ramos in the air while chasing a high ball. A yellow card was imminent.

There could be no complaints. Jordan was involved in several other incidents where he clattered into opponents while chasing contestable kicks, and was penalised.

Warren Little/Getty Images All Blacks loosehead prop Ethan de Groot loses the ball in the tackle of French No 8 Gregory Alldritt.

A variety of players contributed to the All Blacks being unable to claw their way back into the contest.

Did the All Blacks get enough value from their bench?

Not from all of them, no.

Midfielder David Havili was probably the best of the substitutes.

The All Blacks' strategy would have been for the replacement players to help the All Blacks lift the tempo, to make the French scream for mercy on a steamy night in Paris.

They made too many errors, when they should have bene clinical.

Replacement front rowers Fletcher Newell and Samisoni Tauekei'aho got called out by ref Jaco Peyper for not abiding by the rules at the breakdown (although Newell was hard done-by, deemed not to have rolled away fast enough), and fresh halfback Finlay Christie should have done better to keep the ball in when the French punted downfield from a mark inside their 22m zone.

What about other mistakes?

The All Blacks turned the ball over 16 times, the French 14.

Yet the All Blacks were the ones who got skewered on the scoreboard, because some clangers had severe consequences.

Take that final try which was scored by France's replacement outside back Melvyn Jaminet in the 78th minute.

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett runs the ball out from the deep, with his team trailing on the scoreboard he had no other option, but when he goes to ground the ball is turned over, a box kick by replacement halfback Maxime Lucu sends the ball into no man's land and first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga is left isolated by a nasty bounce.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images All Blacks No 10 is surrounded by Gabin Villiere, Matthieu Jalibert and Charles Ollivon.

Don't blame Mo'unga. He didn't turn the ball over. But he was left to try and clean up the mess.

Earlier, a sweet cross-kick by Havili to Telea put the wing into space but again the ball was turned over because the French were superior in the jackal. Infuriating.

In the first half Mo'unga missed touch from a penalty, a big error in a match of this magnitude, although he more than made up for that with a spectacular try-saving tackle on Damian Penaud in the corner.

What about the kicking in general play?

It was ordinary in the second half. The All Blacks didn't get much traction out of their up-and-unders, and couldn't trap the French down in their half when they kicked long.

New Zealand players such as Beauden Barrett and Jordan can be excellent when competing for the ball in the air, but the fearless French weren't going to stand back and watch.

The real worry for Jordan is that the officials will have noted his yellow card and be watching for any similar incidents in the future. Remember, a player who is red carded and suspended can't be replaced in a World Cup squad. Sobering stuff.

Why did the power switch go off in the second half?

Although the All Blacks only conceded 3 points while Jordan was in the sin-bin, the French upped the tempo and repeatedly tried to expose the depleted defence.

That would have sucked plenty of juice out of the All Blacks players' legs. The French kept the pace up, they wanted to beat their opponents at their own game by running them ragged.

Mistake after mistake by the All Blacks popped the ball back in the French players' hands, several handling errors were almost inexcusable at this level, and you could sense the men in blue growing in confidence as they watched the Kiwis slap the grass in frustration.

If the All Blacks could build on the good things, and be patient, they could have cracked the Frenchies open. But they didn't.

What positives can be taken from the game?

The way centre Reiko Ioane split the defence with his brilliant run in the opening minutes, which led to the try to Telea, was the perfect start for the All Blacks.

And when Telea scored No 2 after the halftime break, there was more reason for optimism.

The All Blacks' problem was that they lost their way in that final 15 minutes, when they trailed 19-13. They were still in the game but as the penalty count grew, and as Ramos kicked the scoreboard ticking over, they faded from view.

The French were in the driver's seat. And when they looked in the rearview mirror, the All Blacks were fading into the distance.