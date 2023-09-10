Rugby World Cup: Watch Ethan Blackadder's rousing farewell after All Blacks call-up

Ethan Blackadder says he was “blown away’’ and “lost for words’’ following a rousing farewell by the Tasman Mako after news of his All Blacks Rugby World Cup call-up.

Blackadder’s reaction – and the team’s send-off – was captured in a video posted to the Tasman Mako Facebook page.

Blackadder’s versatility won the day as Ian Foster made what he called a "very tight call” to whistle up the rugged Tasman and Crusaders loose forward as an injury replacement in the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad.

Blackadder was due to play for Tasman against Taranaki in the National Provincial Championship on Sunday but will now fly to France instead of New Plymouth.

Foster confirmed in a call with reporters on Saturday in Paris he was due to join the squad at their Lyon base on Monday.

He also said young Chiefs standout Samipeni Finau had been the unlucky one to miss out as the All Blacks weighed their options in terms of replacing wing Emoni Narawa who was not able to shake off lingering back problems.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Ethan Blackadder in action during a test between the All Blacks and Argentina in 2021.

The nine-test forward has not played for the All Blacks since 2021 after being plagued with injuries, but has been in destructive form for Tasman.

“Ethan should be here Monday afternoon as a replacement for Emoni,” said Foster ahead of a train trip back to their Lyon base.

“I guess with Sam Cane’s back popping out the last couple of days it meant we need to reinforce the loose forward stocks.

”It was very tight between him and Samipeni. Basically we erred on the side of coverage in the 6-7 area, with Sam’s back, even though we’re confident that’s not long-term. Having Ethan in gives us a little bit of extra protection ”

The All Blacks have plenty to ponder ahead of their second Pool A match against Namibia in Toulouse on September 15, with Cane joining the walking wounded when back spasms forced him to be a game-day withdrawal ahead of the 27-13 defeat to France at Stade de France on Saturday (NZT)

Foster said Cane would continue to be assessed ahead of the Namibia game, but was hopeful he would not be a long-term absence.

“He’s certainly better than what he was yesterday, which is great, and he was better yesterday than he was on Thursday.

“I don’t anticipate this being a long-term thing. But whether he’s right for Namibia I couldn’t tell you at the moment. The medicos don’t seem to be unduly concerned by it at the moment.”

The news was mixed on the rest of the walking wounded, with lock Brodie Ratallick (knee) coming through his unexpected stint off the bench well, Jordie Barrett (hamstring) a day-by-day proposition with his knee and Shannon Frizell (hamstring) and Tyrel Lomax (cut knee) both unlikely to be available for the next outing.

“With Shannon the answer will be no, and Tyrel I think the answer will be no,” added Foster of their chances for Namibia.

“That cut is healing really well, but it’s cut through the muscle, and there’s a muscle tear that has to heal. He’s more likely on a programme this week and maybe the bye week we can start loading him up and get him ready for the Italian game.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images There is a bit to unpack for All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his players after their defeat to France in Paris.

“Jordie is getting better every day, and we’ll make that decision as we go along. With the bye after Namibia if he’s right he could be available, and then we’ve got another period to get him right. His is going be ongoing management.”

And Foster said the mindset in the camp the morning after the night before was mostly positive, considering the historic nature of the first-up defeat – their largest at a World Cup and first ever in pool play.

”We’re disappointed with the result but we’re also very aware we’re in a tournament where we’ve got a clear goal in pool play and nothing has really changed in that sense,” he said.

”We’ve got to pull apart a few pieces. Where we got to in that first 50-odd minutes was really pleasing, and we perhaps could have been in an even better position if we’d dealt with that period before half time a little bit smarter. We got into a good position against a really strong team in a pretty hostile environment.

“Then we got squeezed, got frustrated a little bit and started to lose the battle at the breakdown and certainly we lost the aerial battle, particularly when chasing our kicks where we got clumsy. Between those two areas the French fed off that.”

The All Blacks must now win their remaining three pool matches to likely squeeze in as second-place finisher and early a likely quarterfinal matchup against the winner of the Ireland-South Africa Pool B clash.