Rugby World Cup 2023: With the going tough, senior All Blacks must now get going

ANALYSIS: Desperate times call for … well, your most experienced, tested and capable players to stand up and be counted. It is that simple as the All Blacks play for their Rugby World Cup lives in France over the next three to four weeks.

If there is to be a turnaround following the historic tournament-opening defeat to France in Paris – and, boy, is it needed – then it simply has to be led by the cache of veteran figures Ian Foster has littered throughout his squad. And this leadership has to not so much take the form of words – though some stern ones will not go amiss – but actions. It is time, quite simply, to put up or shut up.

Foster has some storied players in his squad, with Sam Whitelock, Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith all well past the 100-cap mark and Sam Cane, Codie Taylor, Ardie Savea, Richie Mo’unga and Dane Coles within the vicinity of that milestone.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga of New Zealand at fulltime following the Rugby World Cup opener.

But how many are at the peak of their powers? How many are rolling out the dominant performances on anything resembling a regular basis?

Not many, if any, is the short answer. Savea has been in inspirational form through most of the Foster era, but hasn’t quite been able to find beast mode in ‘23. It’s hard to say why that is, but if you were looking for someone to light the fuse on an All Blacks resurgence he would be a prime-time contender.

Others must somehow wind back the clock. Barrett, Smith, Whitelock and Coles are no longer the players they once were. That’s a fact as Father Time catches up to them in an unforgiving sport of brutal physical intensity. But they are all still capable of something special, and they must now dig deep to find it.

Same with Retallick, who looks set to return to starting duty on the back of his knee injury. The big lock was once among the premier second-rowers on the global stage and, man, could the All Blacks do with that level again as they try to find a way out of this funk. It’s not beyond him.

Mo’unga, Cane (when fit) and Taylor also come into that category, as do the other two Barrett brothers and Rieko Ioane as well. They’ve all played a lot of rugby now, and are all quality performers at their best.

The fact of the matter is if the All Blacks are to turn their fortunes around on the back of that 27-13 defeat at Stade de France – their first pool loss in 10 World Cup tournaments and their biggest margin of defeat at the global event – they have to transform themselves, if not overnight, certainly through the remaining three pool matches.

The signs are not exactly promising. We now know their march through the Rugby Championship earlier this year was undertaken against two sub-par teams (the Wallabies and Pumas) and a South Africa outfit still in start-up mode. They meant next to nothing.

The reality check came at Twickenham in the final pre-World Cup hitout where the real Boks served up the biggest defeat in their history, and it was followed last Saturday by another pair of unwanted records against a French team that played, if we’re brutally honest, about 20 minutes of quality rugby. It was more than enough to finish over the top of the New Zealanders.

All is not lost. Of course not.

But if you’re not cognisant that these All Blacks are teetering on the brink, then you’re delusional.

There is truth in the thinking that Saturday’s French game did not mean a lot in terms of the knockout road ahead: South Africa and Ireland both present as brutal quarterfinal opponents, whatever way the cards fall.

But what is salient is that the New Zealanders have now been bested by record margins for two straight internationals, and are repeating failings at a worrying clip: discipline, set-piece execution, basic errors, aimless kicking, slipshod attack play.

Ask yourself this: how many All Blacks make a World XV? With Will Jordan wavering, Mark Telea still setting out his stall, Rieko Ioane lacking consistency and Scott Barrett with the discipline cloud over his head, probably none is the fair answer.

The correction, then, must be collective and must come now, against Namibia in Toulouse on Saturday (7am NZT), in a potential eliminator against Italy a fortnight later in Lyon and then Uruguay to close pool play. Two will be romps, but the improving Italians might offer the sort of challenge that could be useful.

It was the senior players who went to bat for their coach in Johannesburg last year to save his job when the axe was about to fall. (Quite why NZ Rugby put so much stock in their view is a mystery, but they got their way). It is these same veterans who must now make a much more meaningful stand and deliver on the field.

It is not beyond them. In fact, it is right in front of them.