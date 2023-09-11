Rugby World Cup: Why the All Blacks introduced a paddle to the haka

All Blacks halfback explains the significance of the traditional Māori implement, similar to a waka paddle, that he carried in the first haka at the Rugby World Cup.

Veteran All Black and haka leader Aaron Smith has revealed the thinking behind the World Cup change-up to the traditional pre-match challenge.

The sharp-eyed amongst you would have noticed that the All Blacks’ haka before their World Cup opener against France in Paris last Saturday (NZT) was slightly different.

As they rattled out Kapa o Pango, their self-styled haka specifically composed to represent the All Blacks and the multicultural nature of their makeup, there in the midst leading the challenge was Smith.

That was not unusual, for the 119-test veteran has become the regular haka leader over the latter part of his career. But in his hand was a carved wooden implement that we had not seen previously.

“I was carrying a hoe (pronounced haw-eh), like a waka paddle,” revealed Smith after the test, won 27-13 by France to inflict the first ever World Cup pool defeat on the All Blacks.

“It was something special for our group. It aligns a little bit around our time in France … but I don’t want to give too much away about it.

Christophe Ena/AP Aaron Smith leads the All Blacks haka against France in the World Cup opening game.

“World Cups are different and we wanted to add something unique to this group for this moment in time. It just felt like it was the right time, and it was very special to carry that hoe and represent our people back home.”

Lewis Joly/AP The French players accepted the All Blacks’ pre-match challenge in Paris in the traditional manner.

There had been much discussion before the match about how the French would face the haka, with speculation they could have a special response planned. It would not have been the first time. All Blacks coach Ian Foster had said the All Blacks were “at peace” with however teams wanted to meet the challenge.

But on the night the French simply stood in a line on the 40-metre mark, linked arms and looked their opposites in the eyes. Even the boisterous, mostly partisan crowd quieted to a hush for the pre-match challenge.

Smith admitted afterwards it had been disappointing that the team’s performance had not matched a special occasion at a sold-out Stade de France, but he remained positive that the New Zealanders could still salvage something from this World Cup campaign.

“It’s not over yet,” declared the 34-year-old who will head to Japan after this tournament to continue his career. “We’re not knocked out yet. We’ll build as a team and get better from it. It was a massive occasion and for 50-60 minutes we were right in that game. In the first half we were the dominant side, but we let them off the hook a couple of times. That’s the positive we’ve got to take and if we get a chance again we’ve got to nail them.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Aaron Smith: ‘World Cups are different and we wanted to add something unique to this group for this moment.’

In terms of the way forward after the unprecedented pool-stage defeat, Smith said: “We’ve got to keep our chins high, and be an All Black. We’re still All Blacks, we’re still proud of who we are and what we are. We’ve got to go now and get three wins and get into the playoffs. This will just add more juice to the fire.”

The most capped All Black back of all time (he is three ahead of Beauden Barrett) also revelled in his personal battle with French opposite Antoine Dupont, who has inherited the mantle Smith once held as the finest No 9 on the planet.

“I thought we did pretty well to contain him, by his standards,” he said. “You can’t keep the good ones out, but we did pretty well to pressure him. Staying connected was our main focus, and not giving him any half-breaks.

“He still had some amazing moments, as he does, but it was great, as an older 9, to go against him at the top of his game. I was able to get my hands on him a couple of times and make him feel it. He owned more moments than me … but as a halfback it’s more about how you dictate terms.”

The All Blacks meet Namibia in their second World Cup pool match in Toulouse on Saturday (NZT).