Watch: Welsh star Dan Biggar's foul-mouthed rant at team-mates during win over Fiji

Dan Biggar was furious when his team-mates had a brain explosion against Fiji in Bordeaux.

If the Welsh team has a swear jar to punish players for potty-mouthed rants during the World Cup in France, Dan Biggar might have to find a begging bowl if he keeps this up.

First five-eighth Biggar blew up in spectacular fashion in the final moments of the first half of his team’s pulsating 32-26 victory over Fiji in the World Cup opener in Bordeaux on Monday morning after watching team-mates try to run the ball from deep within their own quarter.

With time up on the clock, the sensible option for Wales would have been to kick the ball into touch and retreat into the dressing sheds to reflect on their 18-14 lead at halftime.

That didn't happen. Much to the frustration of veteran Biggar, his team-mates took the dangerous option of trying to keep the ball alive when confronted by the physical Fijian defence.

Given the stakes, and that they would have had cover almost 100m to score at the other end of park, it was a risky ploy and could have potentially resulted in a try to their opponents.

It would be an understatement to say Biggar was frustrated. He opened-up on his team-mates – experienced centre George North was his prime target - and gave them both barrels.

Biggar gestured angrily at North, and unloaded several F-bombs, after referee Matthew Carley blew his whistle for halftme.

The TV commentator apologised for the swearing: “Oh, woah, there’s some pretty language there from Dan Biggar.’’

There was more to come. As Biggar marched towards the tunnel, he continued to curse.

He appeared to speak to support staff on the sideline as he tapped his head and indicated his team-mates had to upgrade their decision-making. Or maybe he was questioning whether they had lost their marbles.

Either way, the message was clear.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Dan Biggar shows his angry side during the match against Fiji.

Despite a TV camera capturing every word he was saying, Biggar appeared unconcerned.

Biggar, who kicked three conversions and two penalties, was substituted in the 67th minute after his team led 32-14.

Given his side was ahead, Wales coach Warren Gatland clearly that that was the right call.

But he and Bigger were forced to endure an anxious wait as Fiji roared back to close the margin on the scoreboard.

Had Fijian midfielder Sami Radradra held a difficult pass in the final seconds, he was certain to score. That would have given Fiji an opportunity to attempt a conversion to win the match.

Radradra, however, fumbled the ball forward and the chance was lost.