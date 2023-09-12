Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks confirm Sam Cane, Jordie Barrett unlikely for Namibia

The All Blacks’ World Cup rescue mission will start this week against Namibia almost certainly without skipper Sam Cane, without key starting forwards Shannon Frizell and Tyrel Lomax, without linchpin back Jordie Barrett, and without injury replacement loosie Ethan Blackadder.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan all but confirmed in a Monday chat with the media the squad’s walking wounded will all miss Friday’s second pool clash against Namibia in Toulouse (early Saturday NZ time) as they’re given the space to get themselves right for the business end of group play.

And he also made it clear that, after a long trip over from New Zealand, and a Monday afternoon arrival into Lyon, it was highly unlikely that Blackadder would be rushed into action for the must-win clash against the Namibians who were pumped 52-8 by Italy in their opening match.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sam Cane underwent light work in Lyon on Monday as he aims for a likely return against Italy.

The good news is that all of the aforementioned quintet are tracking well to be in the selection conversation for the pivotal clash against the Italians in Lyon on September 29 and the pool finale against Uruguay on October 5. The All Blacks, after dropping their opener 27-13 to France, must win every match from here to keep their Webb Ellis Cup hopes alive.

Skipper Cane, who was a late withdrawal from the tournament opener after straining his back at the end of the captain’s run, did not train with the team in the searing heat in Lyon on Monday, but did get through some running work and would be reassessed on Tuesday.

But Ryan made it clear that the big-picture approach would very much be taken to their captain’s pathway back to action.

TASMAN MAKO Ethan Blackadder was celebrated by his Tasman Mako team-mates as they learned he was off to join the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup.

“We’ve got to get him right and now is the chance to do that,” he said. “We won’t be taking any risks with the skip because he’s important to us.”

It was a similar approach with Barrett (knee), Lomax (cut leg) and Frizell (hamstring).

“Shannon is progressing really well and we hope to get a full training week out of him next week,” added Ryan. “Jordie is ticking away, and Tyrel got through some good running today and a little bit of a scrum load. Those boys have been working hard, and we’re going to need them all.”

There was also confirmation that, despite reports from one media outlet, which the player himself clearly found amusing, key forward Scott Barrett came through the French match fine, with just a sore hand after having it trod on.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan is taking a measured approach with his injured players.

“The hand is all fine,” Barrett confirmed. “It’s a contact sport, those things are to be expected and I’m available for selection this week.”

Ryan also clarified Blackadder’s situation and the fact that, with his run of injuries over the last few years, the nine-test loosie would be handled sensibly.

“Ethan will bring, as he does, a lot of energy,” said Ryan. “He gives us some good cover with the skip being a little bit niggly. He can cover 6 and 7, and has played a little bit of 8. It’s why we went with him.

“I was really proud to give him the call and say he’s coming over because I know how hard he’s worked to get his body right. He’ll be diligent. The first thing he said to me was can you send me the lineouts, so he loves it. He’ll bring good workrate and energy for us.”

But though he was “selectable” this week, Ryan steered us well away from that line of thinking. “We need to be smart there with him getting off the plane, adjusting back into the rhythm of the All Blacks, learning the calls, etc. Just with his run (of injuries), even though they’re behind him and he’s in great nick, we’ve got to set him up to succeed.”

Ryan also offered some timely support for under-fire loosehead prop Ethan de Groot who has had some issues the last couple of tests at set-piece time against the big South African and French forwards.

“Ethan is one of the most determined rugby players I’ve ever coached,” said the forwards coach. “He is immensely tough and cares deeply. It would be unfair to point the finger at him solely. You talk about northern hemisphere scrummaging and how they do it, and it is different.

“So when you scrum against them you get to learn from that. We have a couple things we can be better at. So we just build his confidence and make sure he’s not taking too much to heart as he’s a young fella who’s come on the scene petty quickly, down a different path than most, and we believe in him 100%.”

The All Blacks team to play Namibia will be named on Wednesday night (early Thursday NZT).