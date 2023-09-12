Rugby World Cup 2023: Steve Hansen chips in as All Blacks do some forward thinking

The old firm were back together as Sir Steve Hansen visited the All Blacks in Lyon to offer some timely advice.

Aside from doing a heck of a Steve Hansen impression – with the former All Blacks coach breezing in to help launch his old mob’s World Cup rescue mission this week – Jason Ryan is not ducking the realities of the hole his team has dug in France, and what it’s going to take to climb out of it.

The All Blacks forwards coach spoke to the media after another training session in the searing mid-30s heat in Lyon and made it clear they were digging in for the fight of their lives on the back of a first ever pool stage defeat (by a record margin) against the French last Friday night in Paris.

This is uncharted waters for the All Blacks as they walk the tightrope through the rest of their Pool A fixtures – one slip would see them tumble to an historic World Cup group-phase exit – and Hansen’s presence for the first part of the week was undoubtedly settling as the two-time Webb Ellis Cup winner helped to ease some frayed nerves in the camp.

Ryan, a jocular character, opened up a mostly relaxed media session by summing up a fairly defiant mindset as they look to follow the pathway of South Africa in 2019, and bounce back from an opening defeat in the ultimate fashion. Rassie Erasmus’ Boks lost their first encounter in Japan to Hansen’s All Blacks, but went undefeated thereafter to lift their third global crown.

“We’re really gutted to lose,” said Ryan. “It was a test match that had been built up around the world, and what an opener, what an occasion. It was a privilege to be a part of and we wanted to put in a better performance than we did.

“But the mood is really good. We know what’s in front of us now. You’ve got to win every game. It doesn’t get much clearer than that. The boys are in great spirits. We can't control what happened the weekend past, but we can control what we do moving forward and we will need to.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Steve Hansen confers with All Blacks forwards coaches Jason Ryan, left, and Greg Feek at training in Lyon.

Ryan had himself, and the Kiwi media contingent in Lyon, roaring with laughter when he was asked what Hansen had had to say at training earlier on another scorching day in France.

“Ehhh, you’re going good, son,” he shot back, with near perfect Hansen intonations.

Then he got just a little bit serious.

“I guess on a personal level he’s been unbelievable for me right through my Super Rugby career and into the All Blacks. He’s someone I stay in contact with all the time and having him in here, he’s got a beautiful eye on him. He drops a few good one-liners in, but also helps the coaches and wants the All Blacks to be better first and foremost.”

Ryan confirmed Hansen, who had been lending a hand with Eddie Jones’ Wallabies previously, would be around the team until Wednesday when they head to Toulouse for their second pool fixture. “He’s arguably the greatest coach we’ve ever had, and it’s really special to have him here.”

Asked by Stuff whether it was time for his forwards to respond after being outplayed in their last two outings – they suffered a record test defeat, 35-7 to the Boks at Twickenham just before heading to France – Ryan was brokering no argument.

“That’s an honest appraisal, and I agree with you,” he said. “We know this test against Namibia is really important for us as a forward pack, and we need to build off it. We’re effectively in a new tournament, for what we need to get out of our pack. The boys are disappointed with that, but you’ve got to leave it, and you’ve got to move forward.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jason Ryan: ‘This test against Namibia is important for us as a forward pack, and we need to build off it.’

“I’m really confident of where we’re trending and where we need to go. It’s really clear: when you look at South Africa and France, we were exposed in two big areas. But we’ve got a lot of confidence in the boys and know we’re going to front up when we need to – and that’s from now on.”

The reality is time is on the All Blacks’ side as they look to get their campaign back on track. After Namibia – routed 52-8 by Italy in their opener – there is a two-week break until they meet the Azzurri and Uruguay to wrap up pool play.

But there is also plenty to address after discipline, set piece, kicking and skill execution were all exposed by a French side that in reality only produced around a quarter of quality rugby, and still won going away.

“If you look at common themes in the first round of this World Cup it’s discipline, set-piece pressure and kicking, and I think we learnt a couple of valuable lessons in all those areas,” added Ryan. “It’s something we will polish up on. But we’re in a good spot. We’ve got a few boys coming back soon, and we’re really focused on Namibia – they’re similar to how South Africa play and we respect them immensely.”

And, as opening wekend had shown, this would appear to be still a very wide open World Cup.

“It’s probably going to be the closest World Cup in a while,” added Ryan. “All teams are raising the bar. Fiji were unlucky last night and could have won it. What a game. Australia were tremendous in a couple of key areas against Georgia and England looked really good, down a man. The spectacles have been pretty good.”