Rugby World Cup: Insipid All Blacks need a revolution to rediscover the fire

OPINION: It is not that the All Blacks are bad, it is just that they are so insipid, so colourless, so lifeless. When did 15 men in black open the World Cup with such a lack of passion. Sure, the haka was good, but that was the peak, not the overture. Twenty-three pantomime dames making a lot of noise and then shuffling off to the side of the stage when the real drama started.

Is that unfair? Well, maybe just a little, but it’s certainly not as wide of the mark as some of the All Blacks kicking. It is not the fact that New Zealand lost to France which is getting the goat of so many of you. No, it is the fact that they went down without a fight. They were a meek embarrassment to the legacy of Colin Meads and Buck Shelford and Richie McCaw, who was watching sadly in the stands.

Enough is enough. It is time for a revolution, When in France, do as the French do and all of that. Rebellion has happened before at World Cups and France is the common theme. The English players usurped the coaches in 2007 after being hammered 36-0 by South Africa in their opening game in Paris.

In 2011 the French players threw the bodies of their coaches onto the tumbrils after losing two of their pool games. Both England and France then went all the way to the final, where they lost narrowly, two teams revived by the gunpowder of anarchy. Surely this New Zealand squad can learn from those recent uprisings.

One correspondent wrote to me after the All Blacks’ capitulation in Paris, the bloody pain seeping through his words: “Please write something that reflects the public. It's not about losing but how we're losing that hurts.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The jury is out as to whether All Blacks coach Ian Foster can lift his team after their listless start in Paris.

The All Blacks historically have gone down with a fight, a full on brawl that leaves you blinking at the rage and the brutality of their defiance. But where was the fight on Friday night in Paris? The All Blacks just disappeared in the final 20 minutes. The final play of the game saw Ardie Savea having the ball ripped out of his hands as he plunged towards the line. That about summed it up.

The forwards were nothing like good enough. Ethan de Groot was conned by Uini Atonio, as was the referee, in giving away two crucial penalties. Atonio held back a fraction, de Groot over-extended and down he went. Coach Ian Foster said that the All Blacks had “to get smarter at adapting to the tricks that go on up there.” Sorry, mate, but you’ve been in charge for four years of poor selection and unlearned ‘learnings’.

Another correspondent wrote to me: “Leadership is NOT a place for mr nice guy.”

I agree up to a point. Brian Lochore, Carwyn James and Wayne Smith, who was just invested as a knight of New Zealand, are all nice guys. But they each have the inner steel of authority. When they spoke, you listened. There were lines that a player dare not cross. Where are the lines in this set-up? Even a straight running line, such as we see from Fiji, would be a blessing.

Instead Foster appointed a captain in his own image and the two of them are blissfully sailing a zig-zagging ship without a rudder. And this is where the revolution gets much harder for New Zealand. It needs to incorporate a Cane mutiny and I can’t see the squad turning against one of their own. And Cane, the man, does not deserve such treatment.

But surely the players must realise how much mana they have lost. The former Lions and Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll said the old fear factor around the All Blacks is totally gone. He is right. The Crusaders have it, New Zealand don’t. That is a reflection of the human empathy of the respective coaches.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ardie Savea is stopped in his tracks by the French defence.

Gregory Aldritt outplayed Savea on Saturday, as he always will, because Aldritt is a real No 8. The man of the match said afterwards: “I said before the game, the one who is going to win is the one who is going to play for 80 minutes and I think we played well for 80 minutes.”

The unspoken barb is that the All Blacks did not play either well or for 80 minutes. England’s 2003 World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson commented: “How many times have we said about New Zealand, ‘Oh, they’ll get you in the last 20.’ That story was reversed. I think that tells you a little bit about where France are. They are that team now. They didn’t play great, but that last 20 they suddenly stepped up.”

And sham New Zealand stepped down. Their discipline was a nightmare again. They didn’t win the big collisions. Antoine Dupont and his deputy Maxime Lucu totally controlled the kicking game. And when the All Blacks had a chance, they butchered it.

France’s final try showed the current gulf between the teams in terms of decisionmaking. Beauden Barrett ran the ball out of defence. It was all on. The obvious option was to give a short pass to Leicester Fainga’anuku and use his power to surge upfield before releasing Rieko Ioane who was free on the outside.

Barrett dithered, as he has done ever since his calamitous concussion against Ireland, and took the ball into contact. It is not just his physical speed which is diminishing.

France turned the ball over (admittedly with a couple of knock-ons – the standard of officiating, apologies to Fiji yet again, sigh, was awful on the first weekend but that is a story for another day), Lucu chipped the ball over New Zealand, who were now short in the backfield, and a good bounce allowed France to score. But this was very much a case of making your own bad luck, as New Zealand had woefully done.

When England lost their opening game in France in 2007 captain Martin Corry said: “It was so bad that it was almost surreal. It is shellshock. You were looking around and there was no escape. You just have to stand there and take all the pain.”

Corry also noted that England had three coaches disagreeing about the way they were going to play. Is that the case with New Zealand? You wonder. Their defence is a shadow of the aggressive press used by many of the other top sides. But it reflects the team. They just seem scared to have a go, whether in attack or defence. At the moment victory against Italy, who pushed France close in the Six Nations, is not a formality.

That state of mind is exactly where France were in 2011 after losing to New Zealand and Tonga in their pool. So, having scraped through to the knockouts courtesy of Canada’s win over Tonga, Les Bleus rebelled.

Their half back Dimitri Yachvili said later: “As players, we were very happy to do this revolution. It was more general than just a revolt against Marc (Lievremont), the coach...

“We like going beyond the rules in France. That is who we are. We are a country of revolution. We were tight, the 30-man squad, all together, a solid block. Our backs were against the wall and we had to face the challenge. We knew what we had to do.”

Are the All Blacks players tight? Are they capable of going against the rules? Do they know what they have to do? It would need the likes of Dane Coles, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga and Ioane to burn down the house.

The question is, do they still have the fire?