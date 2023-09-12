All Blacks now third favourites to win 2023 Rugby World Cup after loss to France

The All Blacks are no longer favoured to win the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand began the tournament in France as the shortest-priced team to win the trophy with the TAB.

But their first-up defeat by the hosts in Paris last Saturday morning (NZ time) has seen them drop to the third-most fancied side to win the Cup.

The pessimism of punters is mirrored by the respondents to a Stuff poll, with only 15% believing the All Blacks will now win, with most favouring the Springboks.

The first round of games caused some changes at the top of the outright winners market at the New Zealand TAB.

France firmed from $4 to $3.50 favourites, while South Africa shortened from $4.50 to $3.75 to be on the second line of betting. In contrast, the loss meant New Zealand drifted from $3.50 to $4.50. Ireland are the only other team in single figures, at $5.75 to hoist the silverware.

David Rogers/Getty Images Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick of New Zealand look dejected at fulltime in their side’s Rugby World Cup Pool A loss to France in Paris.

The host team attracted the biggest bet in the Outright Winner market way back in March, with $20,000 wagered on France at $3.25.

But the All Blacks were the popular pick from July to the start of the Cup, with one $10,000 bet and three $5000 bets on Ian Foster’s troops.

More than 18,000 votes had been cast in the Stuff poll – posted after France’s 27-13 win over the All Blacks in their opening round Pool A match – by mid-morning Tuesday, with the Springboks finding favour with 37% of respondents.

They were followed by hosts France on 27% and the All Blacks and Ireland both at 15%.

England – buoyed by a 27-3 win over Argentina despite playing with 14 men – were at 3%. Eddie Jones’ Wallabies and Fiji – unlucky 32-26 losers to Wales – each attracted 1% of votes.

A Rugby Vision algorithm, developed by Niven Winchester, a professor of economics at Auckland University of Technology, predicted before the tournament that the All Blacks had a 33.5% chance of winning a fourth World Cup title.

The results – published on The Conversation website – had South Africa next at 26.2%, France 20.6% and Ireland 11.9%.

Pavel Golovkin/AP South Africa are the favoured side to win the Rugby World Cup with Stuff poll respondents after their win over Scotland and NZ’s loss to France.

The Conversation report said: “The Rugby Vision model uses three key components: a rating system for international teams; estimation of expected outcomes for each RWC game using those ratings; and 10,000 simulations of the tournament to account for uncertainty around expected outcomes”.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks remain fourth in the World Rugby rankings despite their disappointing defeat in Paris.

The top five positions remained unchanged after the first World Cup round.

Ireland are still top, followed by South Africa (2), France (3), the All Blacks (4) and Scotland 5.

England (6), Australia (7) and Wales (8) are all up by two places, while Fiji dropped two spots to ninth and the Pumas plummeted four places to 10th.