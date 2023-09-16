Rugby World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on Sunday morning

All Blacks get back in the tryscoring groove in their second Rugby World Cup match.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell may want to tell the squad’s physiotherapists to get a decent night’s sleep ahead of the Rugby World Cup match against Tonga on Sunday morning (NZT).

Listed at the top of World Rugby's rankings list ahead of the tournament in France, the Irish have had every reason to swagger into the event with purpose and intent.

They beat Romania 82-8 in Bordeaux in their first pool B game with captain and No 10 Johnny Sexton bagging 24 points. That haul included two of his team's 12 tries.

Sexton will expect a much tougher contest against the physically imposing Tongans in Nantes. The Irish will still be the hot favourites to claim another win, but there will be a few Tongan torpedos looking to do some damage with their tackles.

Tonga, like Samoa, will be playing their first game of the tournament this weekend. We wish the men from the South Seas all the best.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Johnny Sexton of Ireland during the big win over Romania.

Samoa, however, have a much easier game to begin their campaign. They face Chile, who put up a brave fight in Toulouse against Japan, in Bordeaux.

Samoa v Chile (pool D)

When: Sunday, 1am; Where: Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1 live updates on Stuff from 12.30am.

If Samoa gets the chance to flex their muscles, they could put on a show. But first things first. They should respect Chile by having a good look at how they ruffled Japan’s fur during their clash in Toulouse last weekend.

Chile lost 42-12 but still impressed in their World Cup debut. Los Condores ensured Japan, a quarterfinalist at the last World Cup in their home country, had to work for every point.

Samoa have former All Blacks Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga in their 23, as well as ex-Wallabies Christian Leali’ifano and Duncan Paia’aua, who played one match against the Barbarians in 2017.

Samoa: Duncan Paia’aua, Danny Toala, Ulupano Seuteni, Tumua Manu, Nigel Ah-Wong, Christian Leali’ifano, Jonathan Taumateine; Steven Luatua, Fritz Lee, Taleni Seu, Theo McFarland, Chris Vui (co-capt), Michael Ala'alatoa (co-capt), Seilala Lam, James Lay. Reserves: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Paul Alo-Emile, Sam Slade, Jordan Taufua, Ereatara Enari, Lima Sopoaga, Ed Fidow.

Chile: Inaki Ayarza, Santiago Videla, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, José Ignacio Larenas, Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcelo Torrealba; Raimundo Martínez, Clemente Saavedra, Martín Sigren (capt), Santiago Pedrero, Pablo Huete, Matias Dittus, Tomás Dussaillant, Javier Carrasco. Reserves: Diego Escobar, Salvador Lues, Esteban Inostroza, Javier Eissmann, Alfonso Escobar, Ignacio Silva, Benjamin Videla, Pablo Casas.

Wales v Portugal (pool C)

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales celebrates victory after the 32-26 win over Fiji in Bordeaux last weekend.

When: Sunday, 3.45am; Where: Stade de Nice, Nice; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1 live updates on Stuff from 3.15am.

Wales coach Warren Gatland must have felt like he was going to faint when he watched his team almost blow an 18-point lead during their dramatic win over Fiji in Bordeaux on Monday morning.

Had midfielder Sami Radradra not fumbled and lost the ball forward in the final seconds of that game, Fiji would have had a conversion to beat the Welsh. They never got the chance. Wales, who almost lost the plot after veteran No 10 Dan Biggar was replaced in the final quarter, won 32-26.

The Welsh should have a much easier time against the Portuguese who will play their first game of the tournament.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees Zammit, Mason Grady, Johnny Williams, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Dan Lydiate, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Dillon Lewis, Dewi Lake (captain), Nicky Smith. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Josh Adams.

Portugal: Nuno Sousa Guedes, Vincent Pinto, Jose Lima, Tomas Appleton (capt), Rodrigo Marta, Jeronimo Portela, Samuel Marques; Rafael Simoes, Nicolas Martins, Joao Granate, Steevy Cerqueira, Jose Madeira, Anthony Alves, Mike Tadjer, Francisco Fernandes. Reserves: David Costa, Lionel Campergue, Diogo Hasse Ferreira, Martim Belo, David Wallis, Pedro Lucas, Joris Moura, Raffaele Storti.

Ireland v Tonga (pool B)

Gallo Images/Getty Images Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa, pictured after an All Blacks test in 2015, will play in Tonga’s first match in France.

When: Sunday, 7am; Where: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1 live updates on Stuff from 6.30am.

Tonga’s chances of dropping the fighting Irish to the canvas aren’t great. However, they have enough talent to trouble the Irish, who have named a strong team when they might have considered resting a few stars before their crunch pool fixture against world champions South Africa next weekend.

In Tonga’s line-up are former All Blacks Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa, Augustine Pulu and Vaea Vifita. Fekitoa was in New Zealand’s World Cup-winning squad in 2015.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

Tonga: Charles Piutau, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Solomone Kata, William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Vaea Vifita, Sione Talitui, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Leva Fifita, Sam Lousi, Ben Tameifuna (capt), Paula Ngauamo, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi. Reserves: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Semisi Paea, Solomone Funaki, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Fine Inisi.

