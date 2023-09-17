Why the 10th edition of the Rugby World Cup is still drawn out and dull

Ian Anderson is a senior sports writer for Stuff

OPINION: The current Rugby World Cup has a very 1987 vibe.

The week is long and dull, but you hang out for the weekend to arrive, when the drudgery ends and you’re completely free to be entertained.

But in rugby terms, the contrast between the inaugural World Cup and the current tournament in France is … well, lengthy.

In New Zealand in 1987, the World Cup lasted 30 days – from Waka Nathan and a bunch of kids’ teams running around Eden Park, to David Kirk and Andy Dalton hosting the Webb Ellis Cup in falling sunlight.

The All Blacks also kicked off the latest edition, in Paris eight days ago. When it finishes, feel free to use the “It’s been 84 years” meme – which may be horribly out-of-fashion by then.

It’s patently ridiculous that Samoa and Tonga didn’t start their tournament until eight days after it began.

David Rogers/Getty Images Beauden Barrett of the All Blacks races for the loose ball with France captain Antoine Dupont during their Rugby World Cup opener in Paris.

Scotland gave the Springboks a run for their money in Marseille on Monday, but don’t play again until September 25 – a gap of a fortnight.

Such gaping chasms in the schedule make it nigh-on impossible for the event to garner any momentum for even the most hardcore fans.

The chief reason for the beaks in between games is obvious and sensible – the increased physicality of top-flight rugby, combined with the heightened awareness of the long-term impacts of head knocks – is designed to protect the players as best as possible.

What could partly solve that problem is more teams in the tournament – yet rugby suffers from a lack of nations with the ability to field a side worthy of a place at the top table.

The 1987 World Cup had 16 teams, the current version has 20.

Alarmingly, the likes of Georgia and Japan, who appeared to be closing the gap on the top-tier sides, look to be regressing.

Contrast that to the 1974 men’s football World Cup in West Germany, which comprised 16 teams; the last edition in 2022 that featured 32 teams, and the next tournament which will contain a frankly ludicrous 48 sides – yet is still less likely to have as many one-sided clashes as the current rugby World Cup.

Adding to the problem of a lack of entertainment is the proliferation of teams kicking the ball.

The tournament-opener between the two sides widely regarded as the most entertaining throughout international rugby history – New Zealand and France – saw 83 kicks.

Bob Edme/AP Fiji and Wales provided plenty of entertainment in their World Cup Pool C match.

“As a game we need to be looking at ourselves if we are going to make it more entertaining,” wrote Wales coach Warren Gatland in the Telegraph this week, after his side played their part in by far the most appealing game of the opening weekend versus Fiji.

“Across the eight games of the opening round, there was an average of 56.9 kicks per game, the highest total since the 1995 World Cup in South Africa.

“At the moment, the current laws and interpretation are weighted more heavily in favour of defences, which is influencing the decisions that coaches make. I would like more of a move towards the attack – and the consequence would be fewer kicks.

“Rugby is such a complicated game and has so many different laws and that’s why football and rugby league are more simple games to understand in terms of the TV spectacle. I can understand why people watching rugby for the first time are confused and ask: ‘What is that penalty for? What was that decision for?’”

We know we’re yet to see some inevitably thrilling contests, but the majority of those will come in the knockout stages – which doesn’t begin until October 9.

Presently though, it all adds up to a hard sell.