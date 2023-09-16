Rugby World Cup: All Blacks' comfortable victory over Namibia marred by red card

All Blacks get back in the tryscoring groove in their second Rugby World Cup match.

At Stadium de Toulouse: New Zealand 71 (Cam Roigard 2 min, 8min, Damian McKenzie 19min, 37min, Leicester Fainga’anuku 25min, Anton Lienert-Brown 35min, Ethan de Groot 49min, Dalton Papalii 54min, David Havili 59min, Caleb Clarke 67min, Rieko Ioane 77min tries; Damian McKenzie 8 con) Namibia 3 (Tiaan Swanepoel pen). HT: 38-3.

Red card: Ethan de Groot 72min.

The tries flowed, the passes stuck and the smiles returned on Sam Whitelock’s special night in the city they call the rugby capital of France. This was All Blacks rugby as we know it, though as the 35,000 fans streamed out into the evening in Toulouse they were entitled to ask themselves, “what does it really mean?”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku of New Zealand breaks forward ahead of Tiaan Swanepoel of Namibia.

The No 4 side in the world had just thumped the No 21 who are now 0-24 in World Cup rugby. This 11-try victory was banked with a minimum of fuss and a maximum of expression, and improves the New Zealanders to 1-1 in Pool A, and to 5 competition points at this World Cup. Only replacement prop Ethan de Groot’s late red card for an ill-timed challenge emerged as a negative, with time off now a likely outcome for the No 1 loosehead.

However the reality is this was always a match the All Blacks, featuring just six starters backing up from the tournament-opening defeat to France, were always going to win in a canter. This doesn’t answer any doubts, solve any issues or ease any pressure. This was merely an intermediate step to their next major challenge, which is the improving Italians in Lyon on November 29.

It is that clash that will tell us more about these New Zealanders of Ian Foster’s – pretenders or contenders? – and it is that matchup that will decide, almost certainly, which team joins France in the quarterfinals of this global tournament.

Still, you have to play what’s in front of you, and on this second day of the second phase of pool games at this World Cup, that was the limited Namibians who offered little in the way of resistance once again, after shipping a half-century to Italy first up.

No matter. It was a chance for the All Blacks to have some fun and showcase their skills, which they did splendidly, exposing the southern Africans pretty much whenever they shifted ball wide. Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie and Breauden Barrett were all outstanding, Leicester Fainga’anuku unleashed the power game we know so well from his Crusaders time and David Havili produced some splendid touches in the midfield.

Up front the black pack was dominant in all exchanges, monstering the Namibians at scrum time, dominating their lineout and laying on the quick ball at will. Resistance was minimal, but Luke Jacobson put in a decent night’s work at No 6, Dalton Papalii likewise on the other flank and Ofa Tuungafasi departed early in the second spell happy with his night’s toil.

Christophe Ena/AP New Zealand fullback Damian McKenzie on the charge during the Pool A romp over Namibia in Toulouse.

Sam Whitelock, of course, marked his record-equalling 148th test appearance with a businesslike performance.

So, what of those perhaps playing for further opportunities in this tournament?

Roigard had to be somewhere near the top of that list. The 22-year-old, in just his third appearance and first test start, is undoubtedly pressing for the backup role behind Aaron Smith in the big games ahead, and surely did his prospects the world of good. His speed, vision, creativity and finishing were all top-notch on another banner night for the young No 9.

Others hoping to advance their causes gave their coaches plenty to ponder. Jacobson and Papalii look ready if Shannon Frizell remains out, while McKenzie was back to his jinking best and Havili showed enough nice touches in midfield to indicate he’s ready if required. Fainga’anuku’s power game also looks on point.

The match unfolded pretty much as expected, with Namibia missing a lot of first-half tackles (23 in total) and the New Zealanders running amok with ball in hand (432 metres on the carry), crossing for a half-dozen tries and a 38-3 halftime advantage.

Roigard – the standout performer on the park – grabbed two, McKenzie, not far behind his halfback, also added a brace and Fainga’anuku (with a destructive power run) and Anton Lienert-Brown (with some chip-and chase magic) crossed for the others in a dominant first 40.

The procession continued after the break as de Groot (straight off the bench), Papalii, Havili, Caleb Clarke and Rreko Ioane got in on the try-scoring act, while de Groot rather blotted his copybook when he was red -carded late in the piece for a shoulder to the head of Namibia forward Adriaan Booysen that will likely see him miss the rest of pool play, at least.

The All Blacks now enter a holding pattern with 14 days until their likely seminal matchup against Italy. There will be a four-day in-tournament training camp in Bordeaux just to change things up, and then they will return to Lyon to commence the buildup proper.

They do so with much more of a spring in their step than they had leaving Paris a week ago. Only time will tell whether that will take them anywhere special.