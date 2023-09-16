Rugby World Cup: Ethan de Groot red card a big setback for All Blacks against Namibia

The front rower paid a heavy price for making contact with the head of Namibia's Adriaan Booysen.

A red card to loosehead prop Ethan de Groot has created a major headache for All Blacks coach Ian Foster after his side’s 71-3 win over Namibia in their World Cup match on Saturday morning.

De Groot was yellow carded, which was upgraded to red by the ‘bunker’ TMO, for making contact with the head of Namibia’s Adriaan Booysen when he attempted a tackle in the 72nd minute of the game in Toulouse.

De Groot will now be required to face an independent judiciary committee in the coming days.

If found guilty by the committee, de Groot could be banned for three weeks. England flanker Tom Curry was red carded for a similar offence during his team’s match against Argentina last weekend.

Curry was banned for three weeks, although that is expected to be reduced to two once he completes a World Rugby ‘tackle school’ programme.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ethan de Groot of New Zealand leaves the field after a yellow card.

A ban would result in de Groot being ruled out of the next games against Italy on September 30, Uruguay on October 6, and the quarterfinal the following weekend.

Foster, speaking to Sky Sport, after the incident would be reviewed by the All Blacks management team.

“Look, frustrating getting the card,’’ Foster said. “We are going to have a look at it. History ... Experience has told me to have a good breather. We will have a good look at it, and there is a lot of shoulder on shoulder.

“We will have a good look at that overnight and just see what happens.’’

Ofa Tu’ungafasi, who started against Namibia before being replaced by de Groot in the second half, looms as the likely starter for those tests if de Groot is unavailable. Tamaiti Williams, who is yet to play in the tournament, can play loosehead. Like Tu’ungafasi, Williams covers both sides of the front row.

Tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax is also injured, having suffered a serious cut to his leg in the pre-tournament game against the Springboks in London last month, but he isn’t an option to switch to the other side of the scrum.

Fletcher Newell and Nepo Laulala, who make up the contingent of six props in the squad, are specialist tightheads.

The All Blacks already have a number of frontline players sidelined. Captain Sam Cane, Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell and Lomax were all unavailable for the game in Toulouse because of injuries.

Having to wait two weeks until the match against Italy means the All Blacks are hoping those players can use that time to recover fully from their respective ailments.

Foster, meanwhile, appeared content with his side's comprehensive victory over Namibia.

“We had a real focus on our set-piece and making sure we really drove well, we scrummed well and set the mark with that. That enabled us to, I guess, dictate terms.’’

The All Blacks, who led 38-3 at halftime, scored 11 tries. De Groot scored a try, about a minute after taking the field as a replacement for Tu’ungafasi in the 48th minute.