Take Five: Why is discipline still a problem for Ian Foster's All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup?

All Blacks get back in the tryscoring groove in their second Rugby World Cup match.

ANALYSIS: Ian Foster probably felt content for the first 71 minutes of this Rugby World Cup match in Toulouse on Saturday morning.

Before replacement loosehead prop Ethan de Groot crunched his shoulder into the head of Namibia's Adrian Booysen, All Blacks coach Foster must have felt his stress levels sinking; there were just nine minutes to go and he could begin thinking about climbing onto the team bus with a bonus-point victory to celebrate.

Then, in the 72nd minute, loosehead prop de Groot, who had replaced Ofa Tu'ungafasi in the third quarter, pushed his luck; his poor technique, when attempting a wrap tackle on the charging Booysen, must have sent Foster's pulse-rate through the ceiling.

First it was a yellow card. Referee Luke Pearce left it to the 'bunker' TMO to assess whether it should be upgraded to red. It was. It took the gloss off the 71-3 win.

Following the deflating 27-13 loss to France in Paris last weekend, Foster and his coaching staff would have three things on their wish-list ahead of the second pool game against Namibia.

A bonus-point win would have been the biggest priority. They also won't have wanted injuries, or players in trouble for foul play. Tick, tick, for the first two. The drama involving de Groot means they didn't get their wish with the latter.

In the coming days this topic will be front-and-centre of many conversations involving the All Blacks.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot was shown a red card in Toulouse for a high shot.

1. What next for de Groot?

He has to face an independent judicial committee in the coming days. If found guilty of foul play, he could receive a three-game ban, downgraded to two if he completes a World Rugby 'tackle school' programme.

After the game Foster tried to tone down the severity of the incident, saying it looked to be a shoulder-on-shoulder contract.

When he, like the committee, gets the opportunity to view the tackle from every camera angle – which isn't available to broadcasters or fans – the All Blacks will have more of an idea of whether Foster and de Groot can sleep easy.

The All Blacks will be disappointed to have to deal with this drama. If de Groot receives a ban, they have Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Tamaiti Williams as cover for loosehead. Tyrel Lomax has yet to play at the World Cup because he suffered a severe cut to the leg against the Springboks in London last month, but he's a tighthead.

It should also be noted that de Groot scored a try about a minute after he replaced Tu'ungafasi. Sadly, that has been overshadowed by his high shot.

Alastair Grant/AP All Blacks lock Scott Barrett, centre, is shown a second yellow cart and sent off by English referee Matthew Carley during the match against the Springboks in London last month.

2. Do the All Blacks have recent form with judicial committees?

Yes. Lock Scott Barrett received two yellow cards during the test against the Springboks at Twickenham, which automatically became red.

His second yellow was for whacking into prone hooker Malcolm Marx at a breakdown, and that incident was eye-balled by the judicial committee. They found he had no case to answer, which meant he was free to play the match against France last weekend.

De Groot may not be so lucky.

England flanker Tom Curry copped a three-game suspension for a head-on-head clash against Argentina last weekend, reduced to two if he complete's World Rugby's 'tackle school' programme.

If de Groot is suspended for two games, he will be available for the quarterfinal.

The All Blacks will be disappointed to have to go through this – again.

They, like all teams, realise how critical it is to be disciplined at the World Cup. Given they were coasting to an easy victory against Namibia, de Groot's tackle wasn't necessary.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Cam Roigard scored two tries in his first Rugby World Cup match.

3. Cam Roigard's team-mates should call him ‘The Courier’, or something along those lines

The halfback keeps on delivering the goods, and is surely shaping-up to be Aaron Smith's deputy for the next game against Italy.

Two early tries helped settle Roigard's nerves, not that he appeared jittery. Yes, we all know that it is easy for a halfback to look flash when his forwards are thrashing their opponents, and the way the All Blacks' pulverised the Namibians' scrum made you grip your coffee cup with white knuckles.

Now we want to see how Roigard goes against tougher opposition, which Italy most certainly will be. Roigard should offer excellent value off the bench. Foster, surely, will give him a run ahead of Finlay Christie.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku was difficult to contain in Toulouse.

4. What more could left wing Leicester Fainga'anuku do?

Not much. He is a powerful unit and although his running metres (84) trailed those of team-mate Caleb Clarke (124), Fainga'anuku was clearly the best wing on the park; offloading, running hard and searching for work. He did all of that.

This was a soft assignment for a man playing his first World Cup game, but that isn't Fainga'anuku's fault. He could only play what's in front of him.

It wasn't perfect – he berated himself for losing the ball when the All Blacks launched a counter-attack from inside their own 22m late in the game – but he's like a wild bull with the ball in hand.

Yet he's still only likely to be on the bench for the next game against Italy, if Foster sticks with incumbents Will Jordan and Mark Telea on the flanks.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Damian McKenzie, right, scored two tries and kicked eight conversions against Namibia.

5. Did Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie give Foster enough value?

Foster is a signed-up member of the Barrett fan club.

But even he must have been disappointed with his output during the loss to the French. Barrett had to prove a point, or two, against Namibia. He wasn't red-hot, more of a simmering presence with his trademark flashes of brilliance before being substituted for Richie Mo'unga in the 60th minute.

The latter went to first five-eighth and Damian McKenzie dropped back to fullback.

Barrett's cross-kick to Fainga'anuku helped create the opening try for Roigard, and he proved how his acceleration can force opponents to scramble in defence.

Foster would have been quietly pleased with Barrett. He will demand more of that if he starts him at No 15 against the Italians. McKenzie was a million miles better than when he last started at No 10, against the Wallabies in Dunedin last month.

He scored two tries, and could have had another if he hadn't lost the ball near the line. He also banged over eight conversions to bag 26 points.

Yes, McKenzie made the odd regrettable error. He kicked the ball dead in the 70th minute resulting in a scrum to Namibia 67m back downfield, and chucked a loose pass a few minutes later.

Don't dwell on that, though. This was a fine performance from McKenzie. Foster is in a privileged position to have him as back-up to Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett.