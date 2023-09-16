Rugby World Cup: All Blacks coach Ian Foster calls for consistency in red card rulings

Officialdom saw red when All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot rammed his shoulder into replacement Namibian forward Adriaan Booysen in the 72nd minute of Saturday’s runaway 71-3 World Cup victory in Toulouse.

But it’s fair to say that All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who was otherwise rapt with a breakout 11-try performance at Stadium de Toulouse, had a differing viewpoint as he went to bat for his errant prop and challenged World Rugby to show some consistency in the area of high contacts in these World Cup pool matches.

In the normal course of events, de Groot’s offence, upgraded from yellow to red through the off-field review process, earns a suspension, which would be a major blow for the All Blacks ahead of their pivotal pool clash against Italy in a fortnight. If the judiciary takes a dim view, there is potential for a three-match ban which would sideline de Groot for the quarterfinals.

But Foster is clinging to hope, pointing out the sanity that prevailed following Scott Barrett’s red card at Twickenham just prior to the global tournament, and also raising the lack of consistency apparently in play after France lock Romain Taofifenua was only yellow-carded for a strikingly similar offence in their hard-earned victory over Uruguay a night earlier.

“It’s always frustrating,” acknowledged the All Blacks coach. “My experience tells me you’ve got to go away and let it breathe for a while, and have a good look at it and go through the process.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Ethan de Groot was red carded in the All Blacks’ win over Namibia.

“That happened after Twickenham, and things were pretty clear after 24 hours. There was a lot of shoulder on shoulder in that contact, and the player had his shoulder [treated]. That certainly looked like the target area. It’s an area people are searching for consistency in at the moment, so we’ll have to look at the video and see what happens.”

Later Foster doubled-down on his assertions that there appeared to be inconsistencies in play at this tournament, and that shoulder had been the initial point of contact.

“There’s a lot of emotion around when you get a red card. The 24 hours from last night to tonight we’re seeing very fine margins of consistency about what’s a red card and what’s not a red card, and I guess there will be much debate about that.

SKY SPORT The front rower paid a heavy price for making contact with the head of Namibia's Adriaan Booysen.

“Ours was. It looked to us like a lot of shoulder on shoulder as the main intention. We’ll have a look at it. It does take time and energy, but it’s the nature of the game.”

Foster was otherwise rapt with a performance he reckoned was just what the medicos ordered after their shaky, and historic, first up 27-13 defeat to France in Paris.

“A job done well,” was how he summed it up. “We wanted to control the game early through our pack, and the forwards did a good job of that and enabled us to look at opportunities when we felt they were on. It was a step we had to take forward, and we took it forward. Now we can refocus in Bordeaux and keep our eyes set very firmly on Italy.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Rieko Ioane breaks clear against Namibia.

“We knew people expected us to win, and sometimes those games can get loose on you and you can start searching for stuff. I liked the discipline. It came off the platform of doing some basic stuff consistently well up front.

“That gave us the opportunity to play, and we’ve got some players that are good when they get front-foot and a lot of space.”

In that category comes player-of-the-match halfback Cam Roigard (45 run metres, 3 clean breaks, 5 defenders beaten) and dynamic No 10 Damian McKenzie (74m, 8 tackle-busts) who notched a brace of tries apiece and sparked the All Blacks with their attacking intent and speed of foot.

Others impressed too. Leicester Fainga’anuku and Caleb Clarke combined for 181 run metres and 12 defenders slipped on the wings, Beauden Barrett was a creative force with 97 run metres and some pinpoint kicking, David Havili was a bright spark in midfield and the pack collectively dominated at set-piece time and laid on a mighty platform.

“I just loved the intention,” added Foster. “When we got the opportunity to play, we did. Sometimes you’ve got to deal with a bit of pressure. When you lose your first game in a World Cup you’ve got to make sure this team doesn't get too tight with its skillset. They responded well today. It’s a first step.”

He even begrudgingly admitted, after initial pushback to a Stuff question, that some of his backup types had put some real pressure on for selection in the big games ahead. He included nine players in his starting XV who had not run on in Paris.

“It’s one thing to make wholesale changes, but you’ve still got to make sure you grow your game at the same time,” he added. “I think we got that blend right. The two locks played well, we kept the same four props and reaped the rewards out of that, and Ardie [Savea], Dalton [Papalii] and and Luke [Jacobson] picked up from last week.

“In terms of some others, clearly Cam played well, both wingers thrived in a bit of space with ball, Leicester looked strong on the carry, and the midfield probably went from strength to strength. They took a little while to settle down, but they got there.”

That might be the story of the All Blacks at this World Cup.