Rugby World Cup 2023: 'Unbelievable' post-match gesture earns All Blacks high praise

Namibia are lauding the sportsmanship and spirit of the All Blacks in the wake of the broken ankle suffered by midfielder Le Roux Malan in Saturday’s (NZT) World Cup pool matchup in Toulouse.

The Namibian No 12 suffered the incident when he chased after a high ball in the 18th minute of the clash won 71-3 by Ian Foster’s All Blacks. He immediately signalled his distress on the ground and there was a long stoppage while Malan was attended to on the field. He was eventually taken away by a cart, with oxygen being administered.

Namibia head coach Allister Coetzee confirmed the day after the match that Malan had been operated on late Friday (local time) for a badly fractured and dislocated ankle.

Christophe Ena/AP Namibia's Le Roux Malan is taken off the field on a stretcher during the match against the All Blacks in Toulouse.

”It was a very successful operation, according to the doctor. I think he’s here until Monday or Tuesday, and then he’ll fly out,” said Coetzee, confirming the player would be replaced.

However Coetzee, a former Springboks head coach, had nothing but praise for the manner in which the All Blacks handled the incident, with the New Zealanders making their concern for the player clear as soon as they walked off the field.

“What was actually very good, and I hope it will help in a way, is the gesture from the All Blacks to hand him a signed jersey, a No 12 jersey signed by the whole team,” said Coetzee.

“It says a lot about the sportsmanship of this World Cup. It’s a good gesture from the All Blacks.

“That is not just saying the ethos and the culture and the values of rugby, but actually living and feeling it. That to me is unbelievable of the All Blacks to do something like that.”

Malan’s fractured ankle wasn’t the only blow suffered by the Namibians in the 11-try defeat, which takes their World Cup record to 0-24. Replacement forward Adriaan Booysen also dislocated his shoulder in the late collision with All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot which saw the big loosehead red-carded.

”It came back easily but we don’t know the extent of the trauma in the shoulder at this point in time,” added Coetzee.

The All Blacks will do their recovery in Toulouse before heading to Bordeaux on Monday for an in-tournament mini-camp ahead. They have a lengthy break until their next clash with Italy back in Lyon, on Saturday, September 30 (8am NZT).