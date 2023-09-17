Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks to contest judiciary charge laid against Ethan de Groot

The All Blacks say they will contest the judiciary hearing being faced by loosehead prop Ethan de Groot for his 72nd-minute red-card hit on Namibia forward Adriaan Booysen in Saturday’s Pool A World Cup clash in Toulouse.

And Exhibit A will be the Namibia team’s own medical report that shows Booysen suffered a dislocated shoulder in the collision with the All Blacks prop, which was deemed a yellow card by referee Luke Pearce for shoulder contact to the head, but was later upgraded to red. The All Blacks ran in 11 tries to claim their first Pool A victory. 71-3 over the southern Africans.

World Rugby confirmed late Sunday (NZT) that de Groot would appear before an independent disciplinary committee in Paris on Monday (early Tuesday NZT) for an offence contrary to Law 9.16 (charging without attempting to grasp the opponent). It will be made up of chair Brenda Heather-Latu (Samoa) and ex-players John Langford (Australia) and Leon Lloyd (England).

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ethan de Groot leaves the field after his initial yellow card against Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse.

Head coach Ian Foster was adamant post-game that the “main intention’ of the collision was shoulder on shoulder, and assistant Scott McLeod backed that up in his Saturday media catchup in Toulouse.

“We're just having a good look at it, gathering our information and what we're seeing, and then just waiting to hear back from World Rugby around the process and when we do it,” said defence coach McLeod.

Asked if the team’s view was still that it was more shoulder to shoulder rather than shoulder to head, McLeod replied: “We think there's enough in there that we can defend it. So we'll be gathering our evidence and our information and we're still in the process of doing that.”

It would appear that a big part of the All Blacks’ case will revolve around the similarity to the incident that saw France lock Romain Taofifenua yellow-carded for shoulder-to-head contact against Uruguay halfback Santiago Arata in their Thursday night clash in Lille.

Taofifenua’s card was not upgraded to red, and Foster pointed out post-game, “we’re seeing very fine margins of consistency about what’s a red card and what’s not a red card”.

Added McLeod on Saturday in Toulouse: “It's something we can't control. It's just the way they see it and adjudicate it. What we can control is what we do. And we work bloody hard every day to make sure our execution of the skill is within the law. So that's what we're working on.”

The All Blacks had now been hit with two red cards in their last three matches (lock Scott Barrett was also sent off at Twickenham), and while McLeod did not believe they were becoming serial offenders, he acknowledged better was required.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The All Blacks are waiting to hear from World Rugby about what the judiciary process will be for Ethan de Groot.

“Yes, there was an incident last night, and we were close with Scott. However, it's something we work on every day. We put that into the skillset requirements and the boys work hard at it. Sometimes with a little bit of intent, it gets lost, but we need to be better in that area.”

McLeod, meanwhile, admitted another high penalty count (11-7 against) remained a concern heading to the back end of pool play.

“Not so much a worry, but definitely a focus area for us,” said the defence boss. “The players just have to adapt to the referee and that can be different each week with different referees seeing it in different ways. We have to be a lot better at that and the players are aware.”

McLeod said the All Blacks had to be better in the area of “decision-making”, adding: “So in that moment, what were they thinking and with their skillset how could they have done a better job with it? We've got some extended time now in Bordeaux where we will be focusing on those areas.”

There was some good news, too, on the injury front with no fresh dings from the Namibia match and McLeod reporting with optimism on the prospects of skipper Sam Cane (back), Jordie Barrett (knee), Tyrell Lomax (cut knee) and Shannon Frizell (hamstring) being back in the mix foir Italy (September 29 in Lyon).

“Tyrel and Shannon have been doing team training – though not to 100%. And Jodie's been jumping in for bits and pieces when he can. We're absolutely looking forward to those guys being available, which hopefully they will be by time the Italy game comes around.”

The All Blacks head to Bordeaux on Monday for a mini-camp ahead of a return to Lyon to commence the buildup for the pivotal contest against Italy that will decide their quarterfinal fate.

“It’s very important for us,” he said of a brief step off the World Cup conveyor-belt. “Firstly to be able to just breathe and take a couple of moments, and have some fun together. But we will absolutely be looking at our game and will put that into training.

“Italy have shown they're a really strong side. They played well the other night, and we've seen it in the Six Nations. So we will be preparing thoroughly for that challenge.”

In the meantime it's another challenge that will be front and centre as the judiciary process plays out around de Groot’s red.