Rugby World Cup 2023: Team-first Sam Whitelock shrugs off his All Blacks milestone

It was typical Sam Whitelock following the first of what will be consecutive milestone matches as his long test career draws to a close in France. Maximum effort, minimum fuss as he moved alongside arguably the greatest All Black of them all, and could only think about what it meant for his team.

Whitelock’s 80-minute effort in Saturday’s 71-3 romp over Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse was notable in that it drew him equal with the great Richie McCaw on 148 as the most capped All Black of all time – and second most appearances in international rugby, full stop.

His next outing – almost certainly the must-win pool clash against Italy in Lyon on September 29 – will see him own the mark outright. And right now the 34-year-old career Cantab could not be more underwhelmed by his achievement.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Whitelock says the All Blacks had to feel satisfied with their second pool game in Toulouse.

“Yes and no,” he said when asked if it had been an emotional night at Stadium de Toulouse as the All Blacks registered their first win of the World Cup to send notice that their A-game might just be more within reach than many have believed. “It’s a bit of a weird one. We play a team sport but this is an individual thing. The guys have been awesome this week – they’ve just let me do my own thing, get out there and play.

“I was a bit excited at the start of the game, and gave away a couple of penalties. So I just had to relax and calm down a little bit. That was a nice reminder to just be in the right state of mind.”

Whitelock was a pillar of a strong pack performance against albeit lightweight opposition. The New Zealanders dominated at the set pieces and laid on a stream of quick possession for Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie and the outside backs to have some fun with.

“It felt like we made some improvements in some areas, and generally felt pretty good,” said a guarded Whitelock .

Skipper Ardie Savea said he was happy with an effort that ticked some key boxes.

“We went into this with some clear focuses around where we wanted to attack, and I thought we did that well. It's always nice as a forward to see our backs running down the sideline and doing their thing. I was really impressed and happy with the way [it went].”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ardie Savea led a strong performance up front from the All Blacks as they dominated Namibia.

Besides, added the humble stand-in captain wearing a Namibia shirt, some things were bigger than just World Cup points and numbers on the scoreboard.

"Both teams are in the changing room now, mixing and mingling and sharing a beer. It's really humbling and it goes back to the traditional rugby values of smashing each other on the field, then hugging it out and sharing a beer outside of it. It's always special to be able to chat and check in on each other and have a laugh about the game."

Savea said a runaway victory came as a “relief” but not a surprise. “We’ve always trusted and believed in our game and what we’re doing,” he added. “Tonight reiterated we can build from this next week, but also at the same time switch off, decompress and put a smile on Foz’s face because there were a few times he’s walking round a bit grumpy.”

Hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, more solid than spectacular but part of a standout scrum, felt the All Blacks made their intent clear at the opening set-piece.

“We got a try off it. I feel like that was a good scrum to start off the game and get that momentum going and it just flowed into the game. As a front-rower when your set piece is going well everything else can flow from that.”

Taukei’aho was also pleased they had tidied up some scrum shortcomings from the week previous. “Being an All Black you've got a standard you have to play up to, and being an All Black forward you have to front.” he said. “I’m proud of how the boys fronted tonight. It’s a good start but we need to get better and better as this competition goes on.”

First five Damian McKenzie also left behind his World Cup frustrations with a breakout display. The Chiefs playmaker, who missed the last tournament with a knee injury, grabbed a brace of tries, ran for 74 metres and jinked past eight defenders in an explosive individual display.

“It’s been a really tough week [after the defeat against France], so we were really keen to get out there and play some rugby, and I’m really proud of the boys’ effort. We scored some great tries," he said. “Tonight we’ve got back on the horse.”

The All Blacks now have 14 days to get that horse back up to a gallop for their penultimate pool game against Italy. Victory there should ensure safe passage to the quarterfinals.