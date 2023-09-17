Wales labour to Rugby World Cup win as Portugal winger is sent off for flying kick

At Stade de Nice, Nice: Wales 28 (Louis Rees-Zammit, Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan, Taulupe Faletau tries; Leigh Halfpenny 3 con, Sam Costelow con) Portugal 8 (Nicolas Martin try; Samuel Marques pen). HT: 14-3

Red card: Vincent Pinto (Portugal)

Yellow card: Johnny Williams (Wales)

Portugal are nicknamed ‘Os Lobos’, or The Wolves, and while Wales kept them from the door in Nice, Patrice Lagisquet’s team delivered a joyous display that captured the intoxicating potential of underdogs at World Cups.

Warren Gatland was ultimately indebted to a superior scrum, which allowed Taulupe Faletau to surge over for what could be a crucial bonus-point in the 82nd minute.

By that stage, Wales’ opponents were down to 14 men due to Vincent Pinto’s red card five minutes previously, the right wing having accidentally booted Josh Adams in the head while collecting a high ball.

By that stage also, Portugal will have won many hearts and minds.

The most memorable performances from emerging nations at these tournaments are those that are palpably shaped by a distinctive style. Japan’s ruck-and-run of 2015 must stand top of the list and Uruguay’s rare tenacity against France in this edition has already earned them admirers.

Coached by Patrice Lagisquet, the former France wing known as ‘The Bayonne Express’, Portugal are an intrepid team.

Dan Biggar called them a “mini Fiji” during the build-up. He was not far off the mark.

Even if Lagisquet suggested afterwards that his side had been “too shy” in the first half, Portugal matched ambition with deft handling and sharp, sweeping patterns of attack. The sole try they managed, through outstanding flanker Nicolas Martins, came from a beautifully-worked line-out move. Had Marques landed all his kicks at goal, Portugal would have been in touch at just 21-16 behind in the final quarter.

No wonder Wales captain Jac Morgan saluted them as “brilliant”. Now for governing bodies to cultivate such promise and present further opportunities.

Injuries are causing adjustments everywhere at this World Cup and Wales drafted in Morgan to replace Tommy Reffell when the latter became a late withdrawal.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Johnny Williams of Wales is tackled by Portugal’s Vincent Pinto in Nice.

Perhaps seduced by a carnival atmosphere, Gatland’s charges kept the ball in hand for numerous phases from the kick-off. Portugal held firm, with Tomás Appleton and José Lima pouncing over Mason Grady for a breakdown penalty, and then looked assured and lively in possession.

Johnny Williams crept offside but Marques missed a straightforward chance from the tee.

From there, carnage ensued and a harum-scarum passage was encapsulated by Antony Alves, Portugal’s tighthead prop, attempting a grubber in the outside centre channel.

Eventually, Morgan worked the ball to Louis Rees-Zammit, who struck a more effective kick and collected it himself to score. The 22-year-old wing enacted the spinning “siu” celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo against the iconic striker’s compatriots.

Two try-saving tackles punctuated a breathless first quarter. Faletau glided back in typically graceful style to scythe down Martins, who had linked up with a jinking Nuno Sousa Gomes, before Tomos Williams was clattered by Marques following Christ Tshiunza’s break.

Whether between their forwards in tight spaces or across their backline, Portugal moved the ball superbly.

Portugal had been disciplined in defence and during kicking exchanges, yet buckled just before the break.

They haemorrhaged penalties and, after Williams had spilled short of the whitewash, Wales were intent on a try. Leading from the front as captain, Dewi Lake tapped and bulldozed over.

A 14-3 scoreline seemed tough on Portugal, who dug in at the beginning of the second period thanks to three lineout steals in quick succession.

With Pinto off the pitch, the excellent Faletau notched an additional point that already seems hugely valuable with Australia and Georgia to round off Wales’ pool schedule. “Not pretty” was the verdict of Gatland, who was pleased to avoid this banana skin and move onto Australia.