Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax ‘thought I was going home’

When All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax, prone on the Twickenham turf, first looked down at his injured leg and could see exposed thigh muscle, his first thought was: “That’s my World Cup over.”

Now it is just about to begin, with the rugged tighthead prop set to be part of a quartet of returning players who will provide a welcome injection of quality for Ian Foster’s All Blacks ahead of a World Cup clash against Italy in Lyon that forwards coach Jason Ryan has tagged one of the team’s biggest tests “in a long time”.

Lomax, and the All Blacks, have time on their side ahead of that likely pool decider to decide runnerup behind the French, with 14 days between the 71-3 victory over Namibia in Toulouse and Saturday week’s (September 30) clash against Italy that the New Zealanders must win to avoid an historic group stage exit at the global event.

David Rogers/Getty Images Tyrel Lomax feared the worst when a gruesome cut opened up on his leg at Twickenham.

There’s a good chance that Lomax, skipper Sam Cane (back), first-choice No 12 Jordie Barrett (knee) and top blindside flanker Shannon Frizell (hamstring) will all return for the Italy clash after sitting out the first two matches of this World Cup.

If Lomax does – and both he and his forwards coach made it clear in Toulouse on Sunday that he is on track – it will mark a remarkable comeback after he was left fearing the worst in just the 14th minute of the final pre-World Cup warmup against the Springboks in London. That contest turned into a horror show with Scott Barrett red-carded and the New Zealanders suffering their heaviest ever test defeat (35-7).

Lomax at first didn’t know what had befallen him when he felt a sharp pain in his leg at Twickenham. Then a furtive look down confirmed the worst.

“I went to get up and glanced at my leg and I could see my thigh muscle and was in a little bit of shock,” he said. “I couldn’t feel it, and was probably in shock. I remember grabbing it and trying to close it because I thought it was going to start pouring out with blood.

“I wasn’t aware how I did it until after the game. I didn’t think a boot could do that.”

Lomax ended up receiving 30 stitches – around half of them internal around the quad – from a cut opened up by the plastic moulding on a boot. It was so gruesome the 27-year-old, who was playing his 27th test, was left contemplating the unthinkable.

“My initial reaction was ‘my World Cup is over’. I thought I was going home,” he added. “I’m just happy to be here and still have a chance to play. The surgeon did a good job of stitching it up, and the medical team have been excellent.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tyrel Lomax has been part of the rehab squad working away under physio Pete Gallagher in Lyon.

So much so that he got through enough work in the leadup to the Namibia game – including some eight-on-eight scrummaging – to undertake a full warmup at Stadium de Toulouse. “I was preparing to play if anyone had gone down,” he said.

“It’s healing well. I had a good couple of weeks of getting it right, and last week was my first full week back training. I’ll train again next week, and that’s another chance to up the load again and get into a few more scrums and a bit more contact”.

Lomax had his leg in a brace for around a week while the stitches healed. After that he’s been upping the ante whenever he could, starting with boxing training, then running, and now finally into full training.

“It was frustrating at times,” he reflected. “It’s a short tournament and I had to do as much as I could to stay fit. It was a funny feeling when I could start putting weight on it. My quad was pretty much asleep and I was trying to get that strength back and the bend was the last thing.”

Forwards coach Jason Ryan is practically rubbing his hands with glee at the prospect of getting his tighthead power man back, especially with potential suspension hanging over loosehead starter Ethan de Groot after his red card against Namibia.

“He’s really stood up for us,” said Ryan of a prop who has taken his time to find his feet at the top level. Eleven of his first 14 tests, from 2018-21, were off the bench. But since he was promoted to starting duty in South Africa last year he has barely looked back.

“He’s grown his game, and he’s grown his body,” said Ryan. “He’s been challenged a little around his professionalism, and making sure he’s putting the best he can into his body to get the maximum output.

“He’s made some good shifts there the last 2-3 years, and though he’s been a little up and down with his Super Rugby form, he’s been a real warrior for us. He’s got good ball-carry in him and he gets around the track really well.”

He’s also got something else, as the man himself revealed in Toulouse.

“I guess I came in last year with a bit of a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I just felt like I had a lot to prove and my mindset has stayed the same even this year. I still feel I’ve got a lot to prove – to this team, and to the world.”