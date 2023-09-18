Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks all business as they head for Bordeaux breakaway

It’s not going to be all fun, games and wine-quaffing when the All Blacks head to Bordeaux for an in-tournament camp to sharpen steel for the pivotal World Cup pool matchup against Italy which lies a little further down the line.

With 14 days between Saturday’s (NZT) 71-3 walloping of Namibia in Toulouse and the September 29 matchup against Italy that will almost certainly decide the runnerup in Pool A, Ian Foster’s men have opted for a change of scenery from their Lyon base to freshen things up through these middle stages of the tournament.

But forwards coach Jason Ryan, who spoke to the media in Toulouse a day before the short trip west to wine country, made it clear that this is very much a business trip ahead of an Italian job he described as “one of our biggest tests in a long time”.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Cam Roigard and the All Blacks got the job done against Namibia, but have bigger fish to fry in France.

Though they’re looking to freshen a little, with the extended buildup for the dangerous Italians, Ryan stopped well short of embracing a “downtime” tag.

“It always worries me that word … if you call it a week off, everyone sits down. Whereas we see it as a week to freshen up areas of our game that can make the All Blacks better. It’s a chance to get the balance right, but when we’re on the grass we’re going to be working hard.”

It was not all doom and gloom either for the All Blacks who will find out following a Monday hearing in Paris whether they will lose starting loosehead prop Ethan de Groot for any matches following his red card for a shoulder to the head against Namibia.

Ryan confirmed the injured quartet of skipper Sam Cane, midfielder Jordie Barrett, loosie Shannon Frizell and prop Tyrel Lomax were all on track to return to the selection mix for the Italy game the All Blacks must win to avoid an unthinkable group-stage elimination.

And a breakout 11-try attacking showcase in Toulouse, anchored by a strong set-piece effort, provided somewhat of a fillip for the New Zealanders who needed a dose of positivity following the first-up 27-13 defeat to France. There was more than a hint of the mojo coming back for the men in black that Ryan is eager to build on in Bordeaux.

“Tyrel’s had a great training week in him, and Shannon. They got through what they needed to yesterday morning which is positive for us. It will be important they continue their momentum.

Phil Walter/Getty Images All Blacks sub Rieko Ioane left defenders grasping at air in the 11-try thumping of Namibia in Toulouse.

“And Jordie and Sam are both tracking in the right direction as well.”

Ryan said the All Blacks had to prepare for life without de Groot for a period, but were hopeful it wouldn’t go down that path. “We’re pretty confident we’ve got a good case around that shoulder to shoulder. but you’ve got to plan for that not happening, so those conversations are chipping away in the background now.”

He said he was confident Tamaiti Williams could step up and fill any void that needed to be filled, with he and Ofa Tuungafasi the remaining specialist looseheads.

Ryan liked most aspects of the Namibia performance – highlighted by a breakout display from young halfback Cam Roigard – though not all.

“I thought we controlled the game well. It was a dominant performance,” he said. “A couple of areas we’ve been working on around our set piece and defence, we made some good strides on. It was a game we needed to put them away and set us up for what’s ahead.”

But there was also enough to furrow the brow of a forwards coach paid to fret. He pointed to carry and clean, with a couple of balls lost in contact, and discipline under pressure as areas that still need polishing.

“We’ll probably train with a few less numbers and do a couple of scenario based on things that will be quite important for us, because what we’re seeing is cards and discipline [remains a concern]. We can’t move away from that.

“This week gives us a chance to put a lot of work into ourselves, then I guess the week after we can start having a look at some pictures of them. We’ve got to concentrate on what works well for us, what we can do better and areas we’ve got to tidy up.

“It’s by no means a week off. It’s a test week off but we’ve got some hard trainings ahead of us and we need to sharpen a couple of areas in our game that will be important for the Italy test.”

Wine country can wait. The All Blacks have business to attend to.