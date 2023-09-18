South Africa thump Romania and call up Handre Pollard to Rugby World Cup

At Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux: South Africa 76 (Cobus Reinach (3), Makazole Mapimpi (3), Damian Willemse, Deon Fourie, Grant Williams, Willie Le Roux tries, penalty try, Williemse 5 con, Faf de Klerk 2 con) Romania 0. HT: 33-0

All of South Africa's plans came together at the Rugby World Cup.

The first objective was achieved in a thumping 76-0 win over underdogs Romania, with hat tricks by halfback Cobus Reinach and wing Makazole Mapimpi among the Springboks' 12 tries without reply in Bordeaux.

Away from the convincing result, South Africa also made big gains with a series of experiments. At least one of them might have a significant impact for the business end of the tournament, starting with South Africa's next pool game, a huge showdown with top-ranked Ireland next weekend.

Among the experiments, Grant Williams, a halfback starting on the wing, collected two tries for South Africa in the second half. Faf de Klerk, yet another halfback showing his versatility, came on as flyhalf and ran the backline for the last 24 minutes.

And Deon Fourie, a flanker who switched to reserve hooker, marked his Rugby World Cup debut at the age of 36 with a try in the middle of a rolling maul two minutes after he came off the bench at halftime. Fourie also hit his lineout jumpers and was in the midst of the scrum that won a penalty try soon after.

Fourie's smooth transfer from back row to front row might be a significant detail of South Africa's powerful and widely expected win considering the loss of Malcolm Marx to a tournament-ending injury in the week.

Bongi Mbonambi, who started and was captain against Romania, is the only specialist No. 2 in the squad. Fourie, once a hooker in the early days of his career, now must back up Mbonambi for the rest of the tournament after Nienaber called up No 10 Handre Pollard and not a hooker as a replacement for Marx straight after the Romania game.

Another flanker, Marco van Staden, has also been practising at hooker and threw into the South Africa lineout for the last 10 minutes.

Against Romania, South Africa made 14 player changes to the team that ran on for its opening 18-3 win against Scotland last weekend but still started with eight Rugby World Cup winners from the 2019 squad, including Reinach and Mapimpi.

Reinach darted off the back of a scrum, threw a dummy and drifted through a gap for the first try in the third minute and the Springboks were away. Mapimpi had his first in the seventh when cutting back in from the left wing to take a pass from fullback Willie le Roux.

After Reinach's second, flyhalf Damian Willemse, the only surviving starter from Scotland, stepped and burst down the middle for the bonus-point try and 26-0 as the clock hit 12 minutes.

Christophe Ena/AP South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores one of his three tries.

Going faster than a point a minute, South Africa was slowed by a burst of torrential rain from midway

Romania has opened its World Cup against No. 1 Ireland, losing that one 82-8, then the No. 2 Springboks, a start that would stress any team. Romania has No. 5 Scotland next and finishes against Tonga.

“First of all we have to rest," Romania coach Eugen Apjok said. “We have to improve and learn from these two games. We won’t have enough time to improve everything but we will do our utmost to get better.”