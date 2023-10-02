Watch live: National fronts as Luxon pulls out of Press Leaders debate ... read more

Rugby World Cup match highlights: South Africa vs Tonga

12:12, Oct 02 2023

Watch highlights of the Rugby World Cup pool B match between South Africa and Tonga in Marseille.

Andre Esterhuizen of South Africa is challenged by Pita Ahki of Tonga.
David Rogers/Getty Images
