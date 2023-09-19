Rugby World Cup 2023: Ethan Blackadder fit and focused for All Blacks return

Ethan Blackadder lays a meaty paw on the table he’s sitting behind, puts skin on wood and declares: “I’m ready.” The man who has fought his way through five different injuries in a calendar year is finally fighting fit for whatever role the All Blacks require of him at this World Cup.

Maybe it’s nothing. With skipper Sam Cane and previously in-form No 6 Shannon Frizell both due to return to the mix for the next outing against Italy (September 29 in Lyon), there are now six fit and available loosies in the squad after Blackadder was whisked in to replace crocked wing Emoni Narawa.

But maybe it’s something. Cane’s back issues could flare back up; Frizell’s hammy too. It is a high-impact position and further injuries could strike at any moment – even on the training field. There is also the small matter of the Uruguay pool closer (October 5 in Lyon) to squeeze between Italy and a likely quarterfinal in Paris.

Dan Peled/Photosport Loose foreard Ethan Blackadder is eager to add to his tally of just nine tests with the All Blacks.

Maybe Foster digs a bit deeper for what should be a formality, for all the improvement of the South Americans. Maybe some strategic rest is required after an Italian game that carries a heavy burden (defeat to the improving Six Nations outfit would see the All Blacks eliminated at the pool stage for the first time in tournament history).

Whatever. Blackadder doesn’t care. He’s made it – eventually – to the World Cup and he’s ready to be whatever his country needs him to be. Water boy. Practice body. Impact man.

The fact that he’s finally – and that’s where the wood gets a firm thump – left those injuries behind, has got the body back into impressive rugby shape and slots into the squad as a hard-nosed, wide-shouldered loosie capable of covering all three spots at a pinch is all that really matters.

Forwards coach Jason Ryan, for one, is happy to have his former Crusaders charge in place. He knows exactly what he’s getting.

“He’s been good. He’s got into his work with us really well, He hasn’t had full training at intensity yet but he’s got to know the calls, the language. And he’s come in great shape. He’s 118kg, so he’ll be big and physical. He’s done everything he can to put some pressure on.”

Blackadder confirmed, as the All Blacks shifted camp to Bordeaux for the bulk of their fallow week, that he was feeling as good as he has in a long while after a frustrating run of injuries had curtailed his opportunities with both franchise and country. He has played just nine tests – all in 2021 when he made five starts and four bench appearances.

Chris Symes/Photosport Ethan Blackadder got in just enough NPC game-time for Tasman to earn the All Blacks callup.

A shoulder injury ruled him out of international action last year, while in 2023 he has been waylaid by calf and quad injuries, curtailing his involvement with the Crusaders on their march to a seventh straight Super Rugby Pacific title, then denying him a chance to stake his claim in the initial World Cup squad.

“When I went back to Nelson I started another rehab programme, and from that point I’ve been feeling real good,” he said.

“It has been frustrating at times with five muscle strains in one year, and just back and forth from rehab programmes. But once you get into it you start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and that’s playing rugby. There are ups and downs, but that’s sport.”

Blackadder feels like he’s as up to speed as he can be with the complexities of All Blacks forward play, but feels like he’s got “time on my side” to nail down any more detail required.

“We’ve got a few training sessions coming up, and I’m looking forward to that, and really getting up to speed.”

As for this week’s camp in the heart of wine country in Bordeaux, would he take the chance to sup a vin de rouge or two? “Nah, this is strictly business,” he replied with a smile.