Rugby World Cup 2023 power rankings: All eyes on South Africa and Ireland

ANALYSIS: Bring on this weekend’s clash between Ireland and South Africa, the top two teams in the world, and the most impressive through the first fortnight of the tournament alongside Fiji.

Talk about lighting a fire under a tournament that hasn’t yet hit its straps, but should ramp up a gear with the aforementioned clash, and Monday morning’s Australia-Wales humdinger.

Now that we’ve seen all 20 teams in action, here’s the second instalment of Stuff’s power rankings, in which the top-eight teams are ranked.

1. SOUTH AFRICA (2-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

Only time will tell just how much the Springboks will miss menacing rake Malcolm Marx, ranked the second-best player ahead of the tournament.

They certainly didn’t miss him during their 76-0 trouncing of Romania, but it’s safe to assume they will down the line, starting against Ireland in Saint-Denis on Sunday morning (NZT).

That battle between the top-two ranked teams in the world will be telling, one South Africa will at least have abrasive lock Eben Etzebeth available for.

Only a third straight win by the Springboks to start their title defence will keep them atop this list.

Thibault Camus/AP Ireland's Johnny Sexton, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Tonga in Nantes, France.

2. IRELAND (2-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

How good was Kiwi-born Bundee Aki during Ireland’s resounding 59-16 victory over Tonga?

The hard-running midfielder, and Ireland as a whole, sure look primed for the most anticipated match of the tournament.

Yep, forget the France-All Blacks clash in Paris to kick it all off, world No 1 Ireland v world No 2 South Africa is where it’s at.

Ireland, who had the luxury of resting pivot Jonathan Sexton during the second half against Tonga, will take a 15-test winning run into the contest.

It’s about to get a whole lot tougher than Romania and Tonga for the Andy Farrell-coached Irish.

3. FRANCE (2-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

There was frustration smeared across the faces of French players both during and after their unconvincing 27-12 win over Uruguay.

So there should have been. They were beyond disappointing.

Take nothing away from Uruguay, who were within a point of the hosts early in the second half, but the fact France didn’t bag a bonus point win should be considered a failure.

Sure, they made 12 changes from their tournament-opening win against the All Blacks, but this is a squad packed with depth, albeit one that doesn’t resemble incoming world champions.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The All Blacks will be without prop Ethan de Groot for the rest of pool play, but they are expecting a bunch of other players back shortly, including captain Sam Cane and fellow flanker Shannon Frizell.

4. NEW ZEALAND (1-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

No team will ever gain a heck of a lot out of a result such as the All Blacks’ expected 71-3 rout of Namibia last weekend.

Ahead of the match, which resembled a training run, head coach Ian Foster would have had a few boxes he wanted to tick, though.

No injuries, cohesion, a functioning set piece, and some needed improved discipline.

Tick, tick, tick, fail.

The fact Ethan de Groot was red carded and suspended, and the All Blacks conceded 12 penalties, certainly soured the result.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images England’s attack has been clunky and disjointed so far in France.

5. ENGLAND (2-0) PREVIOUS RANK 5

The ball pinging off prop Joe Marler’s mug and falling for Courtney Lawes to scoop up and score summed up England’s clunky and disjointed attack.

“Course I meant it,” Marler quipped after they beat a lacklustre Japan side 34-12 in Nice on Monday, before launching into a fierce defence of his team’s style.

They sure don’t win pretty. They do, however, kick a lot – 42 times against Japan, amassing 1175 metres. They also turned the ball over 16 times in humid conditions.

But at least they scored tries (four) this time, after all 27 points against Argentina came via George Ford’s boot.

And now they’re set welcome back captain Owen Farrell from suspension with pool matches against Chile and Samoa to come.

Aurelien Morissard/AP Fiji's Josua Tuisova scores a crucial try against the Wallabies to help set up their famous World Cup win.

6. FIJI (1-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

You’ve just got to admire the flying Fijians, no doubt everyone’s second favourite team, and one the rest of the sides would dearly like to avoid.

And just think how much better they’d be if their lineout didn’t stink. Their 22-15 win over the Wallabies, their first against Australia in 69 years, would have been a heck of a lot more comfortable for starters.

As good as Fiji are, a lineout operating at 73% (17/23) and a scrum at 63% (7/11) won’t cut it in the knock-out stage, which they are on track to qualify for despite their heartbreaker against Wales first up.

That said, it was pleasing to see Fiji take points on offer, and their defensive venom at the breakdown. Their scrum also did a number on the Wallabies to clinch it.

7. WALES (2-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

France weren’t the only tier-one side to struggle against a developing rugby nation.

Wales did, however, collect a bonus point from their 28-8 win against Portugal, leaving them with maximum points (10) through two games.

But, fortunate to beat Fiji in their opener, it’s fair to say nobody will be getting carried away with their prospects.

Next up, they have the tasty opportunity to doom the Wallabies.

8. SCOTLAND (0-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

Have been idle since dropping their opener against South Africa, and remain a slim chance of escaping the pool.

They must beat Tonga on Monday (NZT), before rounding out pool play against Romania and (gulp!) Ireland.