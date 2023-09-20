Rugby World Cup 2023: All Blacks own worst enemies as they build towards Italy showdown

It is time for Ardie Savea and the All Blacks to own the challenge and take charge of their World Cup destiny.

ANALYSIS: The All Blacks are dialled in on Italy as the potential banana skin that lies between them and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup. Slip on it and they face their first ever pool-stage exit. The prospect has them as edgy as a cat on a hot tin roof.

But there’s a greater enemy facing Ian Foster’s All Blacks as they scramble to turn an historic pool stage defeat (to France) into an unlikely global triumph, a la the Springboks in 2019. And for the identity of that nemesis they need only take a long, hard look in the mirror.

Yes, it’s hard to escape the feeling that the All Blacks are their own worst enemies at this World Cup, at least as far as advancing to the knockout stages. Only they – and not the plucky, improving but limited Italians – can beat themselves.

Ireland or South Africa will present a different sort of obstacle in a quarterfinal matchup in Paris, for both are formidable enough foes to defeat these All Blacks on their own terms. When that time comes the New Zealanders are going to have to be somewhere near their very best, and still hope the ebb and flow, the twists and turns, of the rugby contest go their way.

But Italy is a different story. Not only should the All Blacks not fear them, but they should embrace them as an opponent. Walk towards the challenge with confidence and purpose in their gait. Respect their improvement. Yes, of course. Acknowledge their threats. Indeed. For they have more than at any time in their history.

But this is an opponent Foster’s All Blacks should relish as they enjoy a week’s preparation in Bordeaux when they will simultaneously ease the pressures of a World Cup with some crucial downtime, and then ramp it right back up with two big training sessions with their full squad for the first time this tournament.

They should do so in the knowledge that if they get their side of the equation right, progress to the quarterfinals will follow, just as night subsumes day.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Rieko Ioane and the All Blacks left Namibia in their dust in their second pool match in Toulouse.

This is a team they are 16-0 against all time, and 5-0 at World Cups (average score 69-10). They have put a century up against them once, have had four scores in the 70s, three in the 60s and two more in the 50s.

But these are not the All Blacks of old, you might say. This group has lost historic tests to Argentina, Ireland, South Africa and now France under Foster. They are vulnerable. They are prone to the unthinkable.

That might be. But they are also still very capable when they get their side of the equation right. Like when they rumbled through the Rugby Championship this year, or when they defeated the Boks at Ellis Park in ‘22, or even breezed past Ireland before that at Eden Park, before it all turned to custard.

The simple fact of the matter is that if the All Blacks get their own game in order they will play the Italians off the park in Lyon. If their forwards own the collisions and set-pieces, and lay on front-foot ball, the Azzurri will surely have no answer to the speed, skill and deftness of the black attack.

Where it could get tricky is if the New Zealanders dig themselves a hole with ill-discipline, or inaccuracy. An early card, a slew of penalties, a sending-off … and suddenly they could find themselves tiptoeing down the tightrope against an opponent whose belief will surge.

They would not want to play from behind in the second half. That might get very uncomfortable indeed.

So, this week, and indeed next one, should be about attention to detail, about discipline, about standards and about the essentials of rugby. Get those things right, the rest will flow for the All Blacks.

Foster has one or two things to think about. Does he rush back all four of his injured quartet (Sam Cane, Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell and Tyrel Lomax)? What does he do in the second row with Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett? And dare he make the change at fullback his country wants to see and let Will Jordan loose there?

The answer to the latter is probably no. Foster seems committed to the Beauden Barrett at 15 path and isn’t likely to veer off it now. The fit-again bods should all feature in some form, with what he sees this week set to determine that. And there is no wrong answer at lock, though Scott Barrett makes a heck of an impact man and Whitelock likely starts the week he becomes the most capped All Black of all time.

Make no mistake, Italy can be an important stride down a road to glory at this World Cup. Confidence, rhythm, cohesion are all aspects this group still needs to find. They won’t beat Ireland or South Africa without it.

If the seeds are sown in wine country this week, maybe the grapes can flourish on the vine thereafter. Italy should be viewed not as an obstacle, but an opportunity. All Blacks don’t beat themselves. Only very good rugby teams do.