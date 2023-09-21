Rugby World Cup: Will Jordan opens up on the great All Blacks fullback debate

Will Jordan: ‘The Dunedin test and getting a run there kind of got the monkey off the back a little bit.’

If you’re one of those people baying for Will Jordan to play at fullback for the All Blacks over the business end of this Rugby World Cup, rest assured: the 25-year-old try-scoring sensation hears your support.

He’s also sorry if this offends anyone, but he has learned that it’s in his best interests to tune out that outside noise, and leave the fretting over his best position in New Zealand’s national rugby team to those whose job it is to decide these things.

Undoubtedly there is a large segment of New Zealand’s rugby fraternity who would love to see Jordan unleashed in the No 15 jersey where he has played just one of his 26 tests to date (against the Wallabies in Dunedin earlier this year). All Blacks coach Ian Foster thus far has not been one of them, preferring Beauden Barrett as his first-choice fullback, and pushing the Crusaders speedster to the right wing, where he has started 21 internationals, including the World Cup opener against France.

Jordan confirmed he had been training at both fullback and wing in Bordeaux where the All Blacks are spending their World Cup bye week, before returning to Lyon on Saturday for the key pool encounter against Italy (Saturday NZT). But he cautioned not to read too much into that with the lineup to face the Azzurri still to be settled on.

Though there are plenty keen to see Jordan given a crack in his best position against Italy – ex-All Black turned pundit Jeff Wilson among them – it’s unlikely Foster will have a change of heart at this stage. Especially with tactical kicking so prevalent in France, and Barrett seen as having the superior game in that facet.

“To be honest, it's something that I've got a lot better at dealing with,” he said after a high-intensity Wednesday training hitout in sunny Bordeaux. “When I first came into the team it was something that I focused on a bit more. I had a lot of people talking to me about it, and it was something that I guess became a bit of a thing.

David Rogers/Getty Images Will Jordan got his challenge wrong on France’s Thomas Ramos in the World Cup opener, and saw yellow.

“Whereas this year I've just been more grateful to be on the park. I had that long layoff at the start of the year (with an inner-ear vestibular issue), so I’m just excited to be back out there and I think the Dunedin test and getting a run there kind of got the monkey off the back a little bit.

“I definitely love playing fullback and what that brings. But over the last few years, the wing role has been reasonably good to me as well.”

It’s fair to say Jordan is still waiting for his World Cup to find a rhythm, and hopes to discover that over the final two pool games. He did not have one of his better matches in the historic defeat to France first up, when he was yellow-carded in the 58th minute for an ill-timed challenge on Thomas Ramos.

He then watched last weekend’s 71-3 romp over Namibia from the stands while rival wings Leicester Fainga’anuku and Caleb Clarke filled their boots.

“It’s no secret that first game didn't go either how I or the team wanted,” said Jordan, who has scored 23 tries in his 26 tests. “I don’t want to say frustrating, but not being in the 23 last week was a refocus and I've had a couple of weeks to really freshen up and get excited. I’m looking forward to hopefully getting the opportunity next week against Italy in what is a massive game for us.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Wing men: All Blacks backs Will Jordan and Mark Telea work through some things in training in France.

As far as the week in Bordeaux, which mixes two big training hitouts on Wednesday and Friday with some key downtime ahead of a busy back end of the tournament, Jordan said the All Blacks were determined to hit Lyon well advanced in preparations.

“This is a key week for us to grow our game and try a few things. When you get everyone competing for spots, it always riles the intensity up. It was a good hitout today, and the forwards by the sounds of it were going hammer and tongs. We’ve had a couple of key focuses around what we need moving forward.

“It’s some stuff around Italy and how we're going to defend them, and just some big stuff around our breakdown and looking after the ball. We know it's such a key part of the game, being able to hold ball and put teams under pressure.”

With so many teams kicking so much at this World Cup, Jordan was asked if it was a case of if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em for the All Blacks.

“The answer is in the middle,” he said. “You can't just run everything from your own end and play willy-nilly rugby. With the defences, the humidity and the sweaty ball, that's just not possible. Winning the kicking duel and being able to counter-attack on your terms is the key, and just being really decisive in that space.

“Up here a lot of teams have been kicking long and forcing you to play from deep. That's something we had to adjust to in that first game. We're working out how we can best win that battle and ignite our counter game. We want to have a crack.”