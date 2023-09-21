Rugby World Cup: Niggle in the sun as All Blacks ramp up the intensity in Bordeaux

The All Blacks ramped up preparations for the back end of Rugby World Cup pool play with a high-intensity midweek training hitout at the Bordeaux Bègles club that wound back the clock and dialled up the aggression.

Afterwards, on another brilliantly fine day in the southwest of France, assistant coach Scott McLeod was happy to report that there had even been a bit of rough stuff among the forwards as tempers flared a little under the hot sun at the Bordeaux Begles club.

You got the impression that Ian Foster and his fellow coaches would not have had it any other way. They’re looking to light the fuse on this World Cup campaign, and they see this bye-week breakaway to Bordeaux as a key part of that process.

They have close to a fully fit squad – only skipper Sam Cane was still on light duties as Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell and Tyrel Lomax all stepped up their returns from injury – and it’s hoped the mixture of some downtime to refresh mentally, and two intense training sessions, will send them into the resumption of pool play in Lyon next week with plenty of momentum.

“The boys were blowing.towards the end,” said McLeod of a training session that ticked all the key boxes. “We felt as though we could get a fair bit of work into them, particularly in the areas around our skillset and some discipline work.

“So we pushed them quite hard in that space. There might have been a couple of pushes and shoves going on, which was good. It was intense stuff – short transitions, physicality up and we're running them a little bit more as well.”

After the deficiencies of the first-up defeat to France and a breezy 11-try victory over Namibia in Toulouse, McLeod said there remained plenty of areas in the All Blacks’ game in need of attention as Italy (next Saturday NZT) and Uruguay loom in quick succession to wrap up pool play

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster stepped up the intensity for the first main hitout of bye week in Bordeaux.

“We reviewed hard. What are some consistent things that we want to work on? We've done that today, but on Friday we're really going to push the boat out in terms of some pressure-on scenarios where we haven't executed as well as we could have.”

McLeod also noted a key pattern they had spotted emerging through the early stages of pool play in France. It’s one they aim to address.

“We found referees are rewarding the breakdown 60% to the defence. So that's a big shift (on numbers significantly up from the Rugby Championship). If you're winning the race to the ball and getting your hands on, they're rewarding the defence a little bit more.

“What we've been working on is getting our tackler out. They're really hot on that. So if we can get him out and still win that race… Other teams that are kicking a lot have been winning. It's an area that we're talking about as coaches: what does that mean for us and how do we do that smarter.”

Asked what had changed in the breakdown space, the All Blacks defence coach added: “Teams have got a lot better now at showing that release, and then getting their head into that space. And with more kicking, people are isolated, so there's a lot more opportunity to do that. It may change towards the playoffs. They might get a little bit harder with that.”

The aerial contest was also being put under the microscope in Bordeaux.

“From the way France kicked and the way we dealt with that, other teams will want to do that,” said McLeod. “It’s an area we're working on. It showed in the last World Cup as well. South Africa kicked the crap out of it, it worked for them, and I imagine they might look to do the same. Northern Hemisphere teams want to kick the ball – so we’ve got to be ready for that.”

Asked if two weeks was a long time between games, McLeod pondered and smiled: “If you didn't have things to work on, you can overtrain and the boys can get a bit scratchy. But we've got key focus points and we've challenged them around that. They've got to get better in these areas, and we're giving them time to do that. We’re also putting them under game pressure … the length of time will serve us well.”

As for Italy, who dug their way out of a 17-7 halftime hole against Uruguay in Nice to prevail 38-17 in a willing Pool A encounter, the All Blacks have a fair idea what’s coming.

“They're playing a different pattern to anyone else – wanting to get the ball into the middle very quickly and then have a lot of numbers to swing around. It’s similar to France, but they've got more structure. They play with LQB – lightning quick ball – and their skill level has gone up through the forwards and backs.”

No wonder those forwards are getting gnarly. It’s that time of the tournament.