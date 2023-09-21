Italy beat Uruguay to set up Rugby World Cup showdown with All Blacks

At Stade de Nice: Italy 38 (Lorenzo Pani, Michele Lamaro, Montanna Ioane, Lorenzo Cannone, Juan Ignacio Brex tries; Tommaso Allan 5 con, Paolo Garbisi pen) Uruguay 17 (Nicolas Freitas try; penalty try; Felipe Etcheverry con, dg). HT: 7-17.

Italy rallied to beat Uruguay 38-17 on Thursday (NZ Time) and set up a potentially decisive clash against New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup.

To have any chance of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time, though, Italy will have to sort out their discipline as two yellow cards under severe pressure from the Uruguay had Italy trailing 17-7 at the break.

All the talk about Pool A has been about New Zealand and France, but Italy has dispatched Namibia and Uruguay with bonus points and could send the All Blacks home when they meet next week.

Italy took the lead from Uruguay in the seventh minute when Lorenzo Pani marked his Rugby World Cup debut with a try after the TMO decided he scraped the ball on the grass – just – under pressure from a double challenge.

A nervous Felipe Etcheverry dragged his first two penalty kicks wide but Italy's progress stalled in the 26th minute when lock Niccolò Cannone was yellow-carded for a cynical infringement.

Moments later, Uruguay mauled over the line and a video review ruled Italy prop Danilo Fischetti collapsed it. A penalty try was awarded and Fischetti joined Cannone in the sin-bin.

Uruguay exploited the two-man advantage just before it ended when Etcheverry offloaded to wing Nicolas Freitas to score in the left corner.

Etcheverry converted from the touchline and added a 45-metre drop goal with the last kick of the half.

The match turned again at the start of the second half when Uruguay captain Andrés Vilaseca was shown a harsh yellow card for a high tackle.

Italy made the numerical advantage count as, after having one try ruled out, it scored four tries in 16 minutes.

Lamaro scored his first test try crashing over the line, then wing Montanna Ioane dove between the posts.

Vilaseca returned but Lorenzo Cannone managed to plant the ball over the line, with Uruguay players on him, for Italy’s fourth bonus-point try.

Allan added the extras and did so again moments later after a well-timed pass from Paolo Garbisi sent Juan Ignacio Brex over. Allan, who has slotted 13 goalkicks without a miss in two games, was rested and Garbisi took over to slot a late penalty kick.